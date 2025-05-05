Myanmar: The survivors of the earthquake shares their stories





Médecins sans frontières' (MSF) is a mobile clinic affected by the Myanmar earthquake

Posted: May 5, 2025updated: May 5, 2025

The earthquake that struck Myanmar has already worsened a severe crisis, leaving millions in need. With about 3,800 people who were killed and 207,000 displaced people, the destruction is amazing. Behind these numbers people. Hear from three survivors while they are telling their experiences.

“I just want my husband.”

My name is MA Win Win. I am 38 years old, I am from the Ayeyarwady area.

My husband and me were dinner. When it started, he ran to find our son. Then break a large glass bowl and the water was leaking. Lie and fell between the kitchen and the main home. When it slipped and fell, the red brick fell on top one by one. When everything collapsed, I didn't know what to do.

My head felt as if it were burning. Another large stone hit. When the shaking ended, a large stone fell from the house and hit my head again.

My father was in Korex on the day of the earthquake. My mother was fortunate enough to leave the house in time.

My Vio Tho, midwife, checks blood pressure Wayne. Myanmar, 2025. © Lena Pflueger/MSF

When the earthquake hit, five people were trapped inside – my child, my sister's husband, sister, sister, and worker. I was besieged abroad, so you were the first to escape. Then my brother fled my husband. After my father went out and returned, they saved my son – it took five hours to get him out of the rubble. They found my son wrapped in my arms. You did not survive. I also lost my husband – I thought he escaped because he was the first to start running. My child is smaller than losing his father.

We who survived. I cut the arteries in my wrist. I went to Mandalay's hospital and clinic immediately and performed surgery. I still bend or extend my hand and I could not work. I came to the clinic today to see how my hand was. when [my] The child came out, he had scratches on his head and bruises on his hands. He has been very afraid since then. I am afraid that this will happen again.

I just want my husband again.

“I was very worried about my four and a half months in the other room.”

“There are eight individuals in my family,” says Khen Miu Khing. “My younger daughter suffers from a cough, so I came to the clinic to look at her. My sister and I came to the clinic together, and she is pregnant. After the earthquake she was not sure that everything was fine, so she came to check.”

“On March 28, we had visitors at our house, we were in the kitchen boxes for them and the heels of sighs for them. When the earthquake started, I thought it was the rain. From the kitchen I called to my mother:“ My mother, the rain is coming, it is raining, raining, raining. Then I realized that it was not the rain, it was an earthquake.

I was very worried about my four -month -old child in the other room. My mother said, “I don't run, I will take care of the child.” Then he called my sister in a son -in -law, “Do not run, sit.” I sat in the kitchen with my six -year -old daughter, we almost fell to the ground. The wooden chair we were just sitting and hitting my head, but I was lucky.

Khan Miu Khing brings her daughter to the Doctors Without Borders Clinic Clinic in the Tada-U Monastery due to coughing. He visited Lynn, a doctor, listening to my child's lungs. Myanmar, 2025. © Lena Pflueger/MSF

I am 35 years old and have not tested such a violent earthquake. She shouted to our older neighbors to leave the house. My grandmother is paralyzed, so, of course, she could not walk, but she said: “Do not come to me, and she will slip under this bed.”

No one is hurt. When the second earthquake hit, I was in the big field in front of the house. The grandmother was also removed in a wheelchair. “

“We first thought that it was a mine or a bomb … it looked very familiar.”

“We are a family of three individuals: my wife, my daughter and I.”.

“I am working on a tea store. On March 28, we were all there on the fourth floor made cakes – moon cake and Samosa cakes the next day. I was about to open the store, so I was putting the ingredients and at that moment, I heard a high uproar.

To be honest, we first thought that I was or a bomb. We came here from the conflict zone. It looked very familiar.

Then the Buddha statue fell, and when it fell, my wife said: “The earthquake, the earthquake, the earthquake and the sitting” and sat on the ground. I only have one leg – we had a motorcycle accident two and a half years ago. I learned to run with only one leg, but I kept thinking, “We are on the fourth floor. This is very far, we cannot run. I protection my daughter and my wife protecting me.

When I hit the final tremor, we were on the road in a vehicle – we wanted to go home. We rent an apartment. The house was still there, so we all went to the house.

Thin Zu came to the MSF Mobile Clinic in the Tada-U Monastery to consult with a visit to Lin, a doctor. Myanmar, 2025. © Lena Pflueger/MSF

Several buildings collapsed in our time. There was not enough ambulances. We were able to help carry patients and the dead with our wheel bike. We have done what we can. When we see these collapsed buildings, we feel very bad. In my heart, not good.

My daughter's hand was slightly injured. It was not very bad. But when you hear a loud sound now, she wants to run. Her heart beats quickly in her chest and is very afraid. She wanted to live in a large building with three or four floors, but now she was very afraid after this earthquake. It is in the third row now.

What worries it more now is that many people say that there is an upcoming storm. I am thinking about it and getting hot.

We came to the clinic in the monastery because I suffer from pain in the amputated legs, and my wife suffers from headaches and needs family organization. When we heard that there is a clinic, we came. “

