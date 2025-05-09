



The New York Post reported that the expected concert in Metallica at Virginia Technology Stadium in Virginia Tech makes waves after fans caused a small seismic movement with their simultaneous jump, according to the New York Post. The “earthquake” occurred when the band entered Sandman, one of its iconic songs.

According to Fox Weather, tremors were recorded by the Virginia Observatory (VTSO). According to VTSO Director Martin Chapman, the vibrations were strong enough to capture them by university earthquakes, which sparked excitement on social media.

Virginia Tech Athletics celebrated the moment on Facebook, and published several updates. In one publications, they wrote, “Thank you for jumping with us, metallica! Go back at any time”, along with a video clip showing the crowd jumping and chanting while performing the band.

The seismic tremor, which was called “Metallica's earthquake” quickly, was created, although officials have made clear that there was no danger. “The size was less than 1.0,” Chapman said, adding, “It is very small so that it could not be felt even one mile.”

Finally, Metallica “Enter Sandman” in Stadium Virginia Tech after 25 years

He pointed out that the size of the movement is linked to the size of the public and enthusiasm. “It depends only on the number of people on the field at the time and the extent of the signal size,” Chapman told ABC 13 News. “What we recorded last night is much larger than what we see in a football game, so Metallica really got a crowd there.”

It was formed in Los Angeles in 1981 by the vocalist, guitarist James Hatefield and Dermas Lars Ulrich, and Metallica became one of the most heavy metal teams in the world. It is now based in San Francisco, the group's current squad includes Hatefeld, Olrich, lead guitarist Kirk Hamate and guitarist Robert Truglelo. Among the former members are guitarist Dev Mustin, who later founded Megharaiths, guitarist Ron McGovny, Cliff Burton, and Jason New Mustad.

