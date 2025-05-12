



Today's earthquake near Noxfel, Tennessee felt in several states

Geological survey in the United States can earthquake near Noxfille, Tennessee throughout different states.

East Tennessee had an earthquake of 4.1 size on May 10, which was described as “noticeable” by the American Geological Survey.

Note: Additional information about earthquakes has been added to this story.

Nashville is about 175 miles away from an earthquake of 4.1 volumes in eastern Tennessee near Greenback on May 10.

The earthquake was described as “noticeable” by the American geological survey and was felt in several states, according to reports, although it was not classified as “moderate.”

The earthquake was approaching the eastern parts of the Central Tennessee, where both Putnam Province and Jackson Province had multiple reports on “shaking” on the morning of May 10.

Measuring the severity of the earthquake

The 5.3 earthquake is a “moderate” earthquake, and 6.3 “strong” earthquakes, according to the American Geological Survey.

Michigan University of Technology measurement system describes earthquakes between 2.5 to 5.4 in size often, but generally causes only slight damage,

No significant injuries or damage were immediately reported by the Emergency Management Agency in Tennessee from the Eastern Tennessee earthquake.

There are millions of earthquakes that are registered with a size of 2.5 or less not usually feeling, but can be recorded by earthquakes, according to Michigan Tech.

Shocks

The final tremors are additional earthquakes linked to each other and continue to occur near the main plan.

The American Geological Survey lists the percentage of subsequent mockery of 3.0 or better after a Tennessee on May 10.

One year: 36 % one month: 22 % week: 15 %.

There is a 9 % chance of the final tremor of 4.0 or more within a year, according to the American geological survey.

The earthquake occurs when two blocks of the ground suddenly slide. The surface is where it slides is called the error or the rift level.

A seismic area is used to describe an area where earthquakes tend to focus, according to the American geological survey. Tennessee in two earthquake regions, the new Madrid regions and the east of Tennessee.

Stephen Subscke, a sporting of US geological survey, said:

The Eastern Seismic Zone in Tennessee extends through the northeastern province of Tennessee and Georgia to northeastern Alabama. It is one of the most active earthquake areas in the southeast, according to the American geological survey.

“There is a great danger to an earthquake in the southeast of the United States,” Sobschik said, especially around the new seismic areas of Madrid and East Tennessee.

Sobschik said that there are 15 other earthquakes, 155 miles from the May 10 earthquake, which has a size of 4 or more since 1950, 155 miles (250 km) of the May 10 earthquake. The largest size was 4.7 near Noxville, in November 1973.

You reach an Andy Humbles on [email protected] and X, previously known as Twitter @ andyhumbles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/local/2025/05/11/tennessee-4-1-magnitude-earthquake-and-the-chance-for-aftershocks/83569652007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos