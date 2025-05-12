



Last Wednesday, the fans who attended the Metallica show at Lane Stadium at Blacksburg, Virginia, did not play the Metallica group to the fullest. The observatory in Virginia was reported to earthquakes twice during the band's show, as both accidents occur in the “Enter Sandman” song.

The observatory, which is located one mile from the stadium, has published readings indicating two main nails – once, during an exciting introduction to “Enter Sandman”, then again, but to a much greater degree, when metallica has already played the song.

More than 60,000 people were attending, and the simultaneous jump during the song was what caused tremors.

It also helps to include the fact that the song was the pictorial music of the Hokies entrance – Hokies team are the football team in Virginia Tech. Therefore, when the band played this path at the private Virginia Tech, it was imperative that the disgusts were. Literally shaking though? This is amazing.

The exhibition also occupied the headlines, as the fans noted that the snipers were in the audience, but many experts rushed to reassure that it was a common practice of major events, especially for sporting events and those that occur near the college.

Metallica is currently working on starting their tour in the United States, so we will see whether it causes more seismic chaos.

May 7 – Blacksburg, VA @ Lane Stadium (W/ Pantera & Suicidal Teachies) May 9 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Historic Crew StadiumMay 11th – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Historic Crew Stadiummay 23rd – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (W/ Pantera & Suicidal Teachies) May 28- Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium (W/ Pantera & Suicidal Teachies) May 31- Charlotte, NC @ America Stadium (W/ Pantera & Suicidal Milecties) June 3rdant Pantira and Suicide) Sixth of June – Tamba, Florida, Raymond James (w/ play Bizkit & Ice Nine Mills) June 8 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (W/ Pantera & Santa -Munies) on June 14 – Houston, TX @ nrg stadium (Levi Stadium (w/ lame bizkit & ice nine kills) June 22 – Santa Clara, California @ Levi Stadium (w And suicide) June 27 – Denver, Co @ Empower Field at Mile High (W/ Limp Bizkit & Ice Nine Kills) June 29th – Denver, Mile)

Want more metal? Subscribe to the daily newsletter

Enter your information below to get a daily update with all our main addresses and receive the newsletter of the metal orchard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metalinjection.net/news/crowd-causes-minor-earthquake-at-metallica-show-in-virginia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos