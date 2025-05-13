The risk of hunger in gauze increases with deliberately denial of humanitarian aid, including food, in a current blockage.

The entire 2.1 million Gaza inhabitants are facing an extended lack of food, with almost half a million people in a catastrophic hunger situation, acute malnutrition, starvation, illness and death. This is one of the world's worst hunger crises, which takes place in real time.

The last analysis of food safety was published today by a partnership of an integrated food security phase (IPC), of which he is a member.

“We do not need to wait for the starvation in Gaza to know that people are already starving, sick and dying, while food and medication are over the border for a few minutes,” said who was the director of Dr. Tedros Adhan Adhan Ghebreyesus. “Today's report shows that without direct approach to food and essential supplies, the situation will continue to worse, causing more death and descending into hunger.”

Hunger has not yet been declared, but people are starving now. Three quarters of the population gauze are “emergency” or “catastrophic” denying food, the is the worst two levels of IPC Five levels of food scales and lack of food products.

Ever since the blockade of help started at 2 March 2025, 57 children allegedly died of the effects of malnutrition, according to the Ministry of Health. This number is probably an underestimation and is likely to increase. If the situation continues, almost 71,000 children under the age of five are expected to be acutely malnourished in the next eleven months, the IPC report states.

People in Gaza are trapped in a dangerous cycle in which each other malnutrition and illness, turning a daily disease into a potential death penalty, especially for children. Store weak body, which makes it difficult to treat injuries and the fight against common infectious diseases such as diarrhea, pneumonia and measles. In turn, these infections increase the need for nutrition, at the same time reducing nutrient intake and absorption, resulting in the exacerbation of malnutrition. Since health care is out of reach, covering a decreasing vaccine, access to clean water and sanitary protection seriously limited, and increases concern for children's protection, the risk of serious illness and death increases, especially for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, who urgently need treatment to survive.

Pregnant and breastfeeding of the mother are also exposed to a high risk of malnutrition, and it is expected that almost 17,000 will require the treatment of acute malnutrition in the next eleven months if the difficult situation does not change. Stored mothers are struggling to produce enough nutritional milk, bringing their babies in danger, while providing advisory services for mothers is very endangered. For newborns under six months of age, breast milk is their best hunger and disease protection – Especially where pure water is scarce, as is the case in Gaza.

Long -term impact and malnutrition damage can last all life in the form of stunned growth, damaged cognitive development and poor health. Without enough nutritional food, clean water and approach to health care, it will permanently affect the entire generation.

The plan that the Israeli authorities have recently announced to deliver food and other essential objects across the gauze through the proposed distribution sites are roughly inadequate to meet the immediate needs of over two million people. Who echoes in the UN call for the global humanitarian principle of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality to support and respect and that an unobstructed humanitarian approach is provided to help with the needs of people, wherever they are. A well -established and proven humanitarian coordination system, led by UN and its partners, has already been established and must be allowed to fully function to ensure assistance on the principled, timely and fair way.

The help blockade and reduction of humanitarian approaches continue to undermine who is the ability to support 16 ambulance and three centers for the treatment of non -praise without praise with the rescue of life and maintain a wider health system. The remaining supplies of the WHO supplies inside Gaza are sufficient only to treat 500 children with acute malnourished – part of the emergency – while essential drugs and supplies for the treatment of diseases and trauma injuries are already expired and cannot be recharged due to blockages.

People die while anyone and partners save medical supplies, they sit outside the gauze-tested implementation, with protective measures to ensure that help reaches those who need most in accordance with humanitarian principles. Who calls for health care protection and the immediate end of the help blocking, which hunger people, obstruct their right to health and rob them with dignity and hope. Who calls for the release of all the hostages and for a truce, which leads to permanent peace.