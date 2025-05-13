



Moments before an earthquake 7.9 size screams the ground several feet forward.

A newly displayed security camera has made the first width on the surface of the Earth, which turns along a big error line during a strong earthquake.

The footage, which was recorded on March 28, 2025, picks up the moment when the Earth is clearly shattered along the epic error in Myanmar during an earthquake of 7.9 degrees.

CCTV shots capture the powerful M7.7 earthquake that struck Myanmar in March. You can see the dramatic shift in the ground clearly.

The video shows a sudden horizontal movement of the Earth-evidence of what geologists call a slide, according to Meteored. In this case, the epic error, which runs from north to south, was torn through Myanmar for about 750 miles (1200 km) near the surface.

The video, which displays a security portal, begins getting rid of sending the gate to the left and then right. But then what cannot be perceived and the entire property abandons the front as if sailing on the sea was going through fixed lands next to it.

The footage is believed to have been filmed by a camera in the Green Power Energy Solar project in Tha Pyay Wa, Mandalay.

What is the sliding error?

The sliding error is a kind of rift as two horizontal tecton plates move over each other, instead of up or down. Movement by side, along the error line, is usually a slim or non -vertical movement. A famous example of the sliding mistake is the San Andreas error in California.

Meteored reports that unlike satellite images or post -event documents, this video takes the exact moment that the error slides. In registration, seismic waves cause volatility, followed by a sharp side movement between two masses of Earth. Such documents are very unusual. It is difficult to get clips from the closed crop from the earthquake center due to the risks and destruction that is usually associated with strong earthquakes.

Satellite images of the Copenicus Sentinel-1 later confirmed a superficial rupture of more than 300 miles (500 km). In some areas, ground displacement reached 20 feet (6 meters), harmful roads, railways, and infrastructure.

The March 2025 earthquake in Myanmar had severe human losses. More than 5,000 people were killed, and 5,000 people were wounded primarily in Mandalay and around. Emergency response efforts hindered the continuous political instability in Myanmar, which limits human access and available medical services.

