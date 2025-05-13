Scientists warn of the “Megaquake” event in coastal cities can be “imminent”





A scientist warned that the “next big event” could be “imminent” if a large group of northwest is shook the Pacific Ocean.

Tina Dura, a professor of Earth Sciences in Virginia Tech, was a major author in a new study that studied the danger of the main coastal floods in Washington, Oregon, and North California from two factors that happen together: strong earthquakes and high sea levels due to climate change.

“We are concerned that the next big event is imminent.”

Usually, scientists and planners think about the high oceans caused by ice melting and warming water.

But the role of Dura gave a closer look at a different threat that could suddenly happen – as the lands decreased by up to two meters during a large earthquake along the merger area in Campadia, which extends from North California to Washington.

Dura said that the researchers are concerned about the “next big event that was imminent” since more than 300 years ago since the last important earthquake.

“We expect Japan 2011 and Sumatra 2004 earthquakes and Tizunami there,” Dor told Accuweather:

In an email to Newsweek, Dura made it clear that the next great CASCADIA earthquake could be “tomorrow or contracts from now.”

“But geologically, we are under the possibility of possibilities. The last event was in 1700, and old records show these earthquakes that are repeated every 200 to 800 years.”

“The national seismic risk model is that there is a 15 % chance for a large earthquake (more than 8) that occurs at one time during the next fifty years.

“By the year 2100, there is a 30 % chance of a large earthquake. For me, these possibilities are so high enough that we must prepare for the effects of such an earthquake.”

Why are earthquakes very influential on the western coast?

Earthquakes on the western coast are particularly dangerous due to the position of the area along the CASCADIA spread area, a rift line where the Juan De Fuca plate slides slowly below the North American plate.

These tectonic boundaries are able to produce huge earthquakes that strike with a little warning and affect hundreds of miles from the coast simultaneously.

Unlike smaller and translated breakdowns, CASCADIA events can lead to widespread lands, strong tonic and long -term infrastructure failure, making them among the most disastrous natural risks in North America.

Why do it matter

The possibility of a large earthquake is a huge double of flood risks.

The study found that if the Cascadia earthquake strikes today, the floods may grow by 300 square kilometers (about 116 square miles), more than twice the number of homes, roads and structures exposed to floods.

By 2100, when the climate -dependent sea level is expected to increase significantly, this number can rise to the top to 370 square kilometers (143 square miles), three times the exposure.

“The risks of the CASCADIA earthquake go beyond shaking and tagunami,” Dura told newsweek.

“The sudden landing of lands during the earthquake can immediately expand the flood areas and leave the low areas permanently more vulnerable to floods, especially with sea level rise.

“These overlapping risks can turn a bad catastrophe into a much worse catastrophe if we do not plan for the future with the full image.”

What to do

Dura said that the preparation should happen on multiple fronts.

“On the individual level, people should know their evacuation areas, and they have a Goa bag ready, and plan for at least a week without external help,” she said.

“At the societal level, we need to invest in flexible infrastructure, update land use plans to reflect complex risks such as expansion of floods after earthquakes, and give priority to the most vulnerable societies in emergency planning.”

