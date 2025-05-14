Is this the first rupture error in the movie?





A security camera took the moment of the Myanmar earthquake on March 28, 2025, when the Earth was divided when one plate slipped across the other. Video via 2025 earthquake archive.

The moment of the Myanmar earthquake was arrested on the video

This may be the first video rupture error. On March 28, 2025, an earthquake measured 7.7 south of Asia in Myanmar. A GP Energy security camera was rolling, as the Earth was divided. Geologists share this video on Bluesky and express their surprise at everything that this video takes.

There is a lot that can be seen in this video, and it is likely that you do not take it every time. The most dramatic movement is when the entire landscape slides on the right side of the screen to the front with several feet. Cracks appear in the corridor. The transmission is falling. The water tank falls from the building. The ground between the two buildings is on the far left and falls away. Plants preserved with a bowl along the drive sliding across those on the other side of the plate. A distant tree in Top Center vibrates before we see the movement in the ground closer to the camera. The bird appears to make a hasty trip down.

What can you see in this video?

Movement along the strike error

The March earthquake occurred near the epic error, a major error line that passes through Myanmar. Where the Indian painting and the Songa plate meet. Where the paintings meet, they can move towards each other, away from each other, or bypass each other. This video provides clear evidence of movement on the side of a sliding error. One side of the Earth moves clearly behind the other.

Earthquakes occur along the sliding errors of the strike because the pressure accumulates between the two paintings. The cuisine forces eventually cause a group of earth. In the video here, we see the right side moving sideways. So this is an example of right -wing slipping.

San Andrea's mistake is a sliding error. In the book The Big Ons by the earthquake of Lucy Jones, it says that the San Andreas error has been so worn smoothly that when the next earthquake strikes there, there is nothing that prevents him from growing to size 7 or 8:

One day, perhaps tomorrow, perhaps in a decade, perhaps in the lives of many people who read this book, a point on the rift will lose its frictional grip and start moving. Once this happens, it will not be for the weak error, with everything stored, any way to disable it.

You can also see Copernicus Sentinel-1 radar, which caught before and after the Earth turned in Myanmar.

Where did this video come from?

An account called 2025 SAGAING Archive found video on Facebook and download it on their YouTube page. The video is likely to be filmed in the Green Power Energy Solar project in Tha Pyay Wa.

This small village is located south of the second largest city in Myanmar, Mandalay. It will be in the vicinity of the earthquake center on March 28.

The bottom line: A rare moment camera was photographed during the Myanmar earthquake 7.7 festivals from March 28, 2025. It shows a rupture on the ground during the sliding movement.

Kelly Kaiser Watt. View Articles on the author:

Kelly Kizer Whitt – Earthsky's Nature and Travel Vlogger on YouTube – Writs and transforms some of the most wonderful stories in Earthsky.org. She was writing about science, focusing on astronomy, for decades. She started her career in Astronomy Magazine magazine and made regular contributions to other ports, including ASTRONYTOY and Sierra Club. It has nine published books, including a photo book for children, the expectations of the solar system, and a young Destopia novel, which is a different sky.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://earthsky.org/earth/myanmar-earthquake-is-this-the-first-fault-rupture-on-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos