Tsunami Warning: Tell the tourists “stay away from the coast immediately”





It hit an earthquake of 5.9 degrees from the coast of Greece this morning, which raised fears of possible tsunami and pushing the authorities to issue a warning to the population and tourists

20:44 et, 13 May 2025updated 07:04 ET, 14 May 2025

The earthquake center was near the Crete coast

Tourists and residents obtained a blatant warning “to stay away from the coast immediately” due to the Tsunami fears in Greece after an earthquake of 5.9 degrees this morning.

This urgent tsunami is valid on various Greek coasts, including Crete, after the important earthquake earlier today.

Amid fears of Tsunami, the Ministry of Climate and Civil Protection Crisis warned people urgently, specifically risks around the Kasu region.

Local authorities strongly advise all of those close to avoiding coastal areas and searching for a higher ground as a safety measure.

The ministry announced on the X account: “A 5.9 -size earthquake occurred 48 km from Caso. The risk of a tsunami may occur in your area.” “Stay away from the coast immediately. Follow the instructions of the local authorities.”

He grew up near Crete, the earthquake effect was also sensed on many neighboring islands. Emergency teams remain vigilant for any follow -up removals, according to mirror reports.

Although there are no immediate losses or extensive damage that has been reported so far, officials are monitoring severe developments and advising the public to stay on alert.

The traditional Paleochora Village is located on the island of Crete, Greece (image: Getty Images/Istockphoto))

The Greek island of Crete and the surrounding areas are known as one of the most vulnerable areas in Europe. In October 2021, a 6.3 -magnitude earthquake shook Crete a few weeks after the other dead tremor of one death and at least tens of others were injured.

The former earthquake, which occurred in September 2021, sparked chaos on the villages near Hiraklion, destroying hundreds of homes and turning the turbulence of many families.

Visual cracks were left in schools and public buildings, and residents were forced to sleep abroad due to fears of additional shocks.

One of the strongest earthquakes in modern history was struck near Karpathos Island in October 2021, recorded 6.4 on the Richter scale. Although there was no reported death, the tremor sent shock waves across the nearby islands including Kasos and Rhodes.

If we look back, in July 2006, a 6.7 earthquake shook the sea floor south of Crete, causing tremors all over the main mainland Greece and hindering people in Athens in the early hours.

Greece is located at the intersection of African and Orthodox panels, making it a hot point for seismic activity.

While the locals are accustomed to the ground that shakes under their feet, the fear of a large earthquake always waving on the horizon.

