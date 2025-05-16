



As we make this transition to a new leadership team, I want to express my sincere gratitude for the extraordinary contribution of those colleagues who will leave their executive management positions on June 16, 2025. I'm really grateful: Dr. Michael J. Ryan, Deputy General Director and Emergency CEO, Readiness and Respond to Health. Mike planned to leave more than two years ago, but he stayed at my request and I am very grateful for that. Its constant presence was crucial during our most difficult times, especially during the Coid-19 pandemia. His dedication to an emergency response has changed the way we do, helping us to face unprecedented challenges with compassion and efficiency. I also appreciate his leadership during the priority process in these difficult times. Dr. Bruce Aylward, Assistant CEO of UHC/Life Stream for his key role in responding to emergency public health cases such as Ebola and Covid-19. He He showed a unique talent for the construction of a partnership through the ACT initiative, the front of the Whoh's transformation plan and the development of the development of the fourteenth general work program, 2025–2028. Dr. Samira ASma, Assistant Director General for Data, Analytics and Delivery of Influence, for a strong commitment to improve the role of data, evidence and measurable influence at the Earth level and for establishing the Who HUB data. Dr. Catharina Cora Boehme, Assistant Director of External Relations and Management, for her leadership in creating and launching the first investment circle aimed at sustainable financing for whom and her earlier role of debut chef. Li Ailan, Assistant Director General for the UHC/Healthier Population, for his incredible leadership in the Who-A's Healthy population initiative. Its experience both regional and at the country level was invaluable in ensuring that our focus remains on the prevention and solving health problems that affect people's lives. Dr. Jérôme Solomon, Assistant Director General, UHC/Infectious and Uncomfortable Diseases Due to his contribution to improving the agenda on communication diseases, non -comprehensive diseases, mental health and neglected tropical diseases through silos to better integrate services and strengthen health systems. While our colleagues move on to their next chapters, I wish them, once again, thank them for their dedication to our mission and their exceptional leadership and service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/15-05-2025-expression-of-gratitude-to-members-of-who-senior-leadership-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos