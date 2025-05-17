



The new tsunami alert for Les: The evacuation of tourists Sparks when the earthquake strikes the coast of Greece

A powerful earthquake of 6.0 degrees from the coast of Greece struck early on Wednesday morning, causing a tsunami warning to the island of Crete and paying rapid evacuation measures to the population and tourists.

The tremor, which occurred at about 1:51 am local time, caused panic in many coastal areas, including famous tourist destinations such as Crete, Sus Sun Shine and nearby islands.

The authorities issued an urgent warning that people advise people to move to the high ground immediately and avoid coastal areas as a precautionary measure against potential tsunami.

The warning has covered a wide extension of the Double Island Point, Coenzland to Grafton, and the New South Wales, which includes major tourist centers including Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sun Shine Coast, Bayron Balina, although the warning excludes his ambition.

The details of the earthquake and Tsunami confirmed the Hellenic National Meteorological Service Warning that the earthquake that was initially reported that it was 5.9, was promoted to 6.0. The Epicalter Center is located about 48 km southeast of Kasos, near the southern coast of Crete. The seismic event was strong enough to feel it in a wide area, where tremors were largely reported, such as Israel, Syria and Egypt, indicating the impact of the wide earthquake.

After the earthquake, the Ministry of Greece for Climate and Civil Protection crisis issued clear instructions on social media platforms that urge residents and tourists to rehabilitate evacuation and survival orders on the coast until all clear.

The reactions and expertise of tourists and population tourists, among many international visitors, have witnessed a great alert. Some vacationers narrated the chaotic moments when the tsunami alerts were received on their phones after 2 am, which sparked an immediate evacuation.

Barry and Ashley, spending a vacation near Stallis, Crete, told reporters that they were directed by the hotel staff to evacuate a higher land, and join groups of panic guests of different nationalities, including Germans, Sweden and Greeks. The immediate procedure for the hotel staff ensured that people are controlled by people to safe areas, although the experiment left a lot of shaking.

Ali Rhodes, another famous Greek island, the local hotel employee informed Anastasia about widespread concern among British tourists who found intense tremors and destroyed enough to disturb their sleep. She noted that “people here are really shaken. He didn't sleep. It was really strong and very strong.

Scientific visions: There is no connection with the recent Santorini earthquakes or Türkiye has made it clear that a card earthquake has nothing to do with modern tremors on the volcanic island of Santorini or earthquakes in Türkiye. Professor Evithimis Likas, a tectonic specialist at Capodistrean National University in Athens, explained that the seismic island of Crete occurs inside the Hellenic Sagittarius, a different geographical environment of the volcanic arc in Santorini and Turkey.

This distinction is crucial to understanding seismic risks in the region and supports targeted safety measures and preparedness for each region.

The background: It faced the activity of the former earthquake in the tourism industry in Santorinjari similar tremors earlier this year in Santorini, where a series of earthquakes caused sizes ranging from 3 to 5 thousand tourists and local population. The government published the Coast Guard ships and the military landing letter in anticipation of the potential evacuation, and highlights the country's proactive position on preparing for disasters.

The Minister of Civil Protection, Vasilis Kikelias, stressed the government's commitment to emergency planning and maintaining public safety, which enhances the importance of preparing in active seismic areas.

Is it safe to travel to Greece now? Despite the recent warning against the earthquake and tsunami, the Commonole, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) did not issue any official travel consultations or warnings against travel to Greece, including Crete. The absence of restrictions indicates that the British government is currently traveling to Greece is safe, provided that tourists follow local safety instructions and remain vigilant.

FCDO advises travelers to register for alerts from the emergency communication service of the Greek government to stay aware of any emergency developments.

The official travel advice for natural risk at the official Unitic FCDO is recognized that Greece is vulnerable to natural risks such as earthquakes, forest fires, severe heat and sudden floods. Tourist advice includes:

Learn the safety and seismic safety procedures.

After the instructions issued by the local authorities during the emergency situations.

Call the Greek emergency number 112 if it is in immediate danger.

Travelers are also reminded that the choice of cancellation or shortcomings due to natural events may not be restored under the travel regulations in the package unless the UK government or travel companies announce an official travel ban.

How Greece runs the Ministry of Crisis in emergency and civil protection cases at the forefront of issuing warnings in a timely manner and coordinating response efforts. After the earthquake, alerts were broadcast through various media outlets, urged coastal evacuation and ensuring the spread of fast safety information.

Local authorities have implemented immediate preventive measures, such as advising people to move to higher land, avoid the beaches, and stay inside if they are far from the coastal areas.

The importance of preparing in seismic areas lies in one of the most active areas in Europe, which makes preparing for the earthquake an important aspect of public safety. EMSC and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) provides fast monitoring and reports to support governments and the public in risky awareness.

Tourists who visit Greece are encouraged to identify emergency protocols, including secure locations during tremors, understanding of evacuation methods, and preparing emergency groups.

Impactgreece relies heavily dependent on tourism, as millions are visited by its coastal islands and resorts annually. While natural events such as earthquakes can cause temporary disorders and anxiety, strong emergency management in Greece and international cooperation aims to reduce the effect.

According to tourism, Greece and Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), maintaining the confidence of visitors through clear communication and safety measures is necessary to maintain the flow of tourism and economic stability.

Conclusion: Keeping safe and informed during Greece's seismic activity, the last earthquake with a size of 6.0 degrees off the coast of Crete and the subsequent tsunami alerts is a reminder of the natural risks facing this region. Although these events can be annoying, the commitment to the official guidance, the survival of science through the government and meteorological sites, and the willingness can significantly reduce the risks.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor updates from the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, the Greek Ministry of Climate and Civil Protection Crisis, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in their country to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit to Greece.

