



A “prophecy” revolves around Hong Kong social media claims that a large earthquake will hit Japan in July. In response, the Hong Kong Great Airlines, which is based in Hong Kong, announced that it will reduce flights between Hong Kong and Japan. The airline will reduce a trip and forth a week from each of its roads: four weekly flights to Sendai and three to Tokushima.

These changes will be valid from May 13 to October 25. The airline cited a decrease in the number of passengers led by the alleged prophecy as a reason to reduce.

“In February, we saw spring reservations drop by 30 % compared to our expectations,” said Hiroki Eto'o, head of the Great Airlines office in Japan.

“After looking at it, we found that many people in Hong Kong believe” the prophecy “. With more expected decline with the approaching July, we decided to expand the scope of rear flights to maintain the feasibility of the roads.”

Tourists mobilize an area near Kyomizdudra in Kyoto. Manga connection

According to Hong Kong Media, rumors arose from the manga: Complete Edition (2022) by Ryo Tatsuki, which is also available in Chinese. Speculation has arisen in a line in the book that shows that “the real catastrophe will come in July 2025”. Tatsuki has previously gained interest in claiming “prediction” in the Great East Great earthquake in Manga in 1996.

In addition, the well -known Master of Feng Shui claimed that the risk of earthquakes in Japan would be higher between June and August.

Fears have grown more after the Central Disaster Board of Disaster has issued expectations for the huge nancay earthquake. On April 14, the Chinese embassy in Japan urged the Chinese residents to take the preparation measures for disasters.

A reaction from the officials

At a press conference on April 17, the governor of Tokushima Massazumi Gotuda recalled a conversation with the CEO of Bay Bay Airlines, Liza NG, during which she participated in concerns about the situation in Hong Kong.

He said: “Disasters can occur anywhere. What matters is the presence of systems in their place to protect our citizens and visitors in the event of an emergency.”

At a press conference on April 23, Miaji Governor Yoshiro Murray commented: “It is a serious issue when non -scientific demands spread on social media and the impact of tourism. The Japanese people do not escape from the country, so I want everyone to reassure Japan with peace of mind.”

The Japanese Meteorological Agency stipulates on its website: “In general, the information that expects the date and location of the selected earthquake is a trick.”

