



CNN –

A Japanese comic book warns of a “real disaster”. Psychological predicts comprehensive destruction. Master Feng Shui urges people to get away.

This may seem like a conspiracy of a disaster movie, but for the tourism industry in Japan, a series of “predictions” recently related to the alleged earthquake has led to more fabulous travelers, especially in East Asia, and canceling or delaying their holidays.

Seismologists have long warned that the prediction of the earthquake is impossible. Japan is a country that has a good record of strong and distinguished tremors and the possibility of a major earthquake is something its inhabitants live on a daily basis.

But the fear of a “big one”, which is enlarged by both observers and social media, drives some travelers to get cold feet. For many, it is a comic book that scares them.

“The Future I Co Wort Fratch Fratch Ryo Tatsuki in 1999, warned of a major disaster in March 2011, the date of its coincidence with the catastrophic earthquake that struck the northern Tuoku region of Japan in that month.

Its “full version”, which was released in 2021, claimed that the next big earthquake would reach July.

At the same time, the brokers from Japan and Hong Kong shared similar warnings, which led to some unfounded panic that led to a wave of canceling the travel plans from destinations in the region.

CN Yuen, Managing Director of WWPKG, a travel agency based in Hong Kong, said that reservations to Japan decreased by half during the Easter holiday and are expected to decrease more in the next two months.

Most of them travelers from China from the mainland and Hong Kong, which are of the second and fourth largest sources of tourists in Japan, were seen, respectively. But fear also spread to other markets such as Thailand and Vietnam, as social media platforms overflow with posts and videos that warn people against thinking twice before traveling to Japan.

The anxiety raised by these prophecies, according to Leyne, became “inherent”. He added, “People only say they want to stop their journey at the present time.”

Japan is not strange to severe earthquakes. It is located on the ring of the fire, which is an area with seismic activity and intense volcanoes on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.

Fears of a “big one” had risen since the Japanese government warned in January that there was an opportunity by 80 % of a severe earthquake in the southern Nanakai basin in the country within 30 years. Some earthquake scientists have criticized these warnings, and they wonder whether it could be accurate.

Tatsuki has a great follow -up in East Asia, and her fans often believe that she can see future events accurately in her dreams.

She draws a cartoon version of herself in the manga, where she shares the visions that attract her from her boxes with other characters. Some of these dreams turn closely to realistic events.

Make the prediction of its 2011 earthquake – or coincidence – famous Tatsuki not only in Japan but also in other parts of Asia such as Thailand and China. The comic book sold 900,000 copies, according to its publisher. It was also published in Chinese.

Fans believed that she also predicted the death of Princess Diana and singer Freddy Mercury, as well as Covid-19s, but critics say her vision is very mysterious so that she could not be taken seriously.

The manga cover carries the phrase “a huge disaster in March 2011”, which leads to the belief that it predicted an earthquake 9.0 degrees a decade before it reached Tuoku.

The earthquake in a fatal tsunami has killed tens of thousands and Acholt at Fukushima Dychi nuclear power plant, which has led to the worst nuclear accident since Cernopil.

In the latest version, “The Future I saw (the full version)”, Tatsuki warned that on July 5 this year, a crack will open under the sea bottom between Japan and the Philippines, which led to the transmission of waves to the beach three times like those in the Totoko earthquake.

The author recently was asked about her opinion on canceled trips resulting from readers' interpretations of her book.

The Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun said last week that although it had seen “very positively” that caring for its work made people more ready for disasters, she urged them not to “influence excessively” with her dreams and “behavior based on the opinions of experts.”

It is not the only measure.

The Chinese media reported the self -declared Japanese psychological predictions, which suggested that a huge earthquake would hit the densely populated Tokyo Bay area on April 26.

Qi Xian Yu, Feng Shui Master and a famous TV character in Hong Kong known as Master Seven, urged people to stay away from Japan, starting in April.

The Cabinet Office in Japan moved to X earlier this month to explain that modern technology has not yet been able to predict an earthquake.

Meanwhile, Yoshhyero Murray, the governor of Miaji Governorate, who was severely exposed during the 2011 earthquake, spoke against the influence of fairy tales on Japanese tourism.

He said during a press conference: “I think it is a serious problem when the spread of non -scientific rumors on social media had an impact on tourism,” he said during a press conference.

Despite all fixed social media, it is unclear whether fear is working – Japan is still a very popular destination.

Samantha Tang, from Hong Kong, is one of those who have taken her journey to the country. Originally she planned to visit Wakayama, a beach destination, about 50 miles south of Osaka, in August, but she got cold feet.

“Everyone says a lot about an upcoming earthquake,” said 34 -year -old yoga teacher, who says she went on vacation to Japan at least once a year since the end of the epidemic.

Hong Kong traveler, Oscar Chu, 36, who visits Japan several times a year, changed his opinion this year as well.

“It is better to avoid it. It will be really annoying if the earthquake actually happens,” he said. He explained that he was not very concerned about being in an earthquake, but he was cautious about the chaos of this that followed and disrupting flying.

However, many tourists are not desirable.

Japan has seen the number of visitors to 10.5 million records in the first three months of 2025, according to the Japanese National Tourism Organization.

Meanwhile, 2.36 million Chinese travelers visited Japan in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 78 % over last year, the Tourism Authority said.

During the same period, about 64,7600 Hong Kong visited Japan, which represents a total growth of 3.9 % on an annual basis.

This is only tourists from East Asia.

In March alone, 343,000 Americans visited Japan, along with 68,000 Canadians and 85,000 Australians.

Hong Kong's Vik Xing is among those who have not changed their plans. Although he heard about “prophecy”, he said he remained committed to his Japanese holiday this year. He visits Tokyo and Osaka in June.

“The earthquake predictions were never accurate,” he said.

Even if someone was injured, “Japan has faced many huge earthquakes before. It should not be very bad when it comes to managing disaster,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/19/travel/japan-trips-canceled-fortune-tellers-comic-book-intl-hnk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos