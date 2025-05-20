Member States of the World Health Organization, meeting today in the Committee of the World Health Assembly, approved resolution This requires the adoption of the historical global compact to make the world more secure than future pandemic. AND Who pandemic agreement The following will be considered for the final adoption that the Assembly on Tuesday during the plenary session.

On Monday, the approval of the pandemic agreement resolutions follows more than a three-year procedure, which initiated governments during the Coidd-19 pandemies, in order to negotiate the first such agreement in the world to resolve defects and inequality in preventing, preparing and response to pandemic. This picture agreement was adopted in accordance with Article 19 of the Constitution WHO. It aims to encourage stronger cooperation and cooperation between countries, international organizations such as WHO, civil society, private sector and other stakeholders to prevent pandemic from occurring in the first place and better responded in the case of a future pandemic crisis.

“Governments from all over the world make up their countries, and our interconnected global community, the more fair, healthier and more secure than the threats represented by pathogens and viruses of pandemic potential,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, general director of the World Health Organization. “Congratulations to who Member States who have decided to gather after the Coidd-19 to better protect the world than future pandemic. Their work on the development of this global agreement will ensure that the countries work better, faster and more equally together to prevent and respond to the next threat to pandemia.”

The pandemic agreement and the resolution called on to adopt it will take over the full Plenar of the World Health Assembly on Tuesday, May 20th. Immediately thereafter, there will be a high level segment with statements of the heads of countries of several countries.

“The Who Pandem Agreement is a demonstration of the common wishes of all people to be better prepared to prevent and respond to the next pandemic, with the dedication to the principles of respect for human dignity, capital, solidarity and sovereignty, and the training of public committees for the control of Pandemi and honorary science LUV,” said the meeting that adopted today. “The costs that Covid inflicted on life, the means of life and the economy were great and many, and we – as a sovereign state – decided to join our hands, as one world together, so we can protect our children, elders, healthcare workers in the first place and everyone else from the next pandemic. It is our duty and responsibility for humanity.”

The resolution determines a few steps to go to the world and prepare for the implementation of the pandemic agreement. Includes the initiation of procedure for the preparation and negotiation of an attachment to an agreement that would establish a system of access to pathogens and the division of fees (Pabs) through the inter -government work group (IGWG). The result of this process will be considered at the World Health Assembly next year. Once the Assembly adopts an annex of Pabs, the pandemic agreement will be open to the signature and consideration of ratification, including national legislative bodies. After 60 ratification, the agreement will enter into force.

In addition, the Member States also sent IGWG to initiate steps to allow the setting of coordination financial mechanism to prevent pandemic, readiness and response and the global network of supply and logistics (GSCL) chain to “improve, facilitate and work on performing health care, safe, fast, accessible approach to Pandem, to the country, to an affordable country, and to an accessible country, and to an accessible country, and accessible to the affordable product, and affordable products, and affordable products, and affordable products, both products, and accessible products, and accessible products, and accessible products cases and for the prevention of such emergencies. “

According to the Agreement, pharmaceutical manufacturers who participate in the Pabs system will play a key role in fair and timely approach to health products associated with pandemia, making who “quickly approach the goal on 20% of their production of safe, quality and effective vaccines in real time, therapy and diagnostics for pathogens that causes pandemic. The basis of public health and need, with particular attention to the needs of developing countries and those supported by GSCL.

The pandemic agreement is aligned with international health regulations, the amendments adopted by the Governments at last year's World Health Assembly to enhance international rules to better discover, prevent and respond to epidemics.

Dr. Tedros thanked the bureau for the inter -government negotiating body (INB), which coordinated and facilitated the procedure for the preparation and negotiations of the pandemic agreement. The CEO of WHO also praised the tireless work and excellence of the team of WHO secretariat, supported by the bureau and Member States, led by Dr. Michael Ryan and Dr. Jaouad Mahjour.

“The immensely talented, experienced and guided by team was gathered to support the vision of rules to develop this historical pandemic agreement,” said Dr. Tedro. “This group of individuals, which represents so many countries and regions of the world, deserves tremendous merit and thanks to the international community on what they have done to help the world be safer for future generations.”

INB was founded in December 2021 at a special session of the World Health Assembly. Temales of WHO members were the tasks to develop a convention, agreement or other international instrument in accordance with the WHO Constitution to strengthen the willingness, prevention and response of pandemic. Members of the InB Office who conducted the proceedings were MS chairmen Plesoous Matsoo (South Africa) and Ambassador Anne-Claire AMPRO (France), and Vice President of Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes (Brazil), Ambassador Amr Ramadan (EGIPT), Dr. virojshathathathathathathathathathats; and Mrs. Fleur Davies (Australia). The former members of the former co -assembled, Mr. Roland Reli (Netherlands) and former Vice President of Ambassador Honsei Kozo (Japan), Mr Kazuh Taguchi (Japan) and Mr. Ahmed Soliman (Egypt).