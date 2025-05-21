Bitcoin suddenly cried because it lives a huge earthquake of $ 6 trillion





Bitcoin rose up, as it rose towards its highest level ever at about $ 110,000 per Bitcoin, although Blackrock issued a serious warning in Bitcoin last week.

Donald Trump, the White House Wall Street, is now subscribing to the Forbes Curvement and block consultant, where you can “discover Blockchain films that are preparing 1000 % in addition to gains!”

Bitcoin price has increased by more than 30 % since its lowest levels in April reached $ 75,000 per bitcoin, with Bitcoin raising a flood of radical bitcoin predictions.

Now, where a report reveals that Mark Zuckerberg is quietly planning to detonate the Bitcoin and encryption market, options data show that merchants are increasingly betting that Bitcoin will rise to $ 300,000 by June – a level that will give Bitcoin a formal market of about 6 trillion dollars.

Traders are betting that the price of bitcoin may significantly rise by the end of June, as options data appear.

Bitcoin – Pregnancy Options around the place where the price of Bitcoin or other assets will be in the future – at the end of June at the price of $ 300,000 is the second most popular call option on the Deribit Stock Exchange behind $ 110,000, according to the data collected by Crypto Analytics Amberdata and saw it Bloomberg.

“If we look at the agents on Deribit for Bitcoin, we see that merchants in many Gamma are $ 110,000, as traders buy new options at all,” said Greg Majadini, Amberdata Place for derivatives.

“This shows us that the market situation is heated in anticipation of the highest new levels ever and once in the non -roaming price area, there is nothing that says how the high bitcoin currency can go.”

Bitcoin has recovered alongside stock markets in recent weeks, as traders and investors are betting on the international trade war that US President Donald Trump has started.

“Bitcoin is driven to the top by a crowd of retailers, who also lead the US stock market,” Alex Copesikvich, the chief market analyst at FXPro. “Young players do not care that the American economy is slowing down, and the Federal Reserve will not reduce prices.”

Bitcoin price has increased in recent weeks, as it has returned to the distance from … the highest level at all times is about $ 110,000 per bitcoin.

While the bullish feelings have turned in recent weeks, Bitcoin and encryption markets have warned that there is still a risk of bitcoin suddenly a decrease.

“I kept Bitcoin more than $ 100,000 for more than 11 days,” Youhodler, head of the market, said in e -mail comments.

“The current price procedure seems to be a stage of unification, characterized by accumulation, and the stage may be determined for another leg that can lead to a new rise at all. While the risk of negative correction cannot be excluded, especially if negative feelings are due to stock markets, the possibility of such a scenario is relatively low to medium goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2025/05/21/bitcoin-is-suddenly-surging-as-it-braces-for-a-huge-6-trillion-price-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

