The 6.1 earthquake from the coast of Crete hit Thursday morning, when the tremors were perceived across the Greek island and the Aegean region.

The authorities have not reported any serious injuries or structural damage, regardless of some small landslides and debris, especially near the capital of Crete, Hiraklion.

While independent earthquake scientists have issued Tsunami warnings, the Greek Earthquake and Protection Organization says that Tsunami is unlikely because of its location in the sea and depth.

Crete is known as one of the most common areas in Europe for earthquakes. This last tremor comes after only one week of the 5.9 earthquake from the East Coast of Crete, which was far from Egypt.

The island is a popular destination for tourists, and many of them would start flowing to the Greek island with the start of the summer season.

It is a popular holiday site because of its virgin beaches, the scene of the booming resort, the rich history and the unique landscape that is often explored on walking for long distances. One of these famous corridors, Imbros Gorge in SFAKIA, was temporarily closed for the safety of visitors after hitting the earthquake.

Here is what we know about the earthquake so far.

Is it safe to travel to Crete, Greece?

The EMSC, an independent scientific organization, issued a warning of a possible tsunami, after 15 minutes of the earthquake that people should “stay away from the coast and reach a higher place. Follow the directives of the national authorities.”

The organization added: “The final tremors may occur in the following hours/days. Unless this is necessary, stay away from the damaged areas for your safety. Be careful and follow the information of the national authorities.”

The Greek fire brigade said in a press statement that all the civil protection forces have been filled immediately, but so far the fire administration has not received any calls to help, but it was placed at maximum alert.

Open the image in the exhibition

A woman cleans the debris of building stairs, after an earthquake hit Crete, in Herachlion, Greece, May 22 (Reuters)

The UK's Commonwealth and Development Office in the United Kingdom has no advice to travel in relation to Cyste or Greece as a whole, which means that it must be traveled to the country and its islands.

Some small landslides and debris, especially near Herachlion, were observed, but the authorities have not reached any serious injuries or structural damage.

The regional government official Giorgos Tsapakos told the state -by -managed TV that “there are no reports of injuries or any severe damage” after the initial tests of the areas affected by the earthquake.

Where was the earthquake?

Open the image in the exhibition

Earthquake of 6.1 from the northern coast of Kriteti, Greece (USGS)

The earthquake north of the Greek island of Crete hit at 6.19 am local time on Thursday, May 22nd.

EMSC reported that shaking was more than 700 km from about 13 million people in Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Egypt and Lebanon.

Residents in the east of Crete told EMSC on EMSC that they felt trembling, including some say they woke up when their family began to shake, but no evacuation operations were evacuated.

Is it possible that tsunami?

Effhymios Lekkas, head of the Greek Earth Planning and Protection Organization, said the earthquake site at sea and its great depth made tsunami unlikely.

According to the Greek daily Tia, Mr. Likas explained that the earthquake occurred in a great depth, making it unlikely to cause severe damage to the surface.

He said that the earthquake was struck at the intersection of African and European tectonic paintings.

“We expected a revised solution, with a depth of 60 kilometers and is not a danger to this depth and a lot of kilometers away from Lazithi and the coast.”

He said: “There is no problem. We will also look at the final shock sequence, but I don't think it will be intense. With these features of the earthquake, we do not expect any sequence of acknowledgment. There is no need for anxiety.”

He added: “When it is large, the depth opens the distance, which is why he felt in Atka and was very large.”

Are the other Greek islands in danger?

Each of the islands, mainland, or other countries have reported serious injuries or damage to property as of Thursday morning.

In the past, no one has heard that earthquakes affect the country, which is subject to seismic activity. Only last week, an earthquake with a size of 5.9 east coast of Crete was struck, hitting near the Caso and Carbatos Islands, smaller islands near the eastern coast of Crete in the Mediterranean, at a depth of 35 km.

The levels of unprecedented activity also rocked the famous tourist island of Santorini for weeks earlier this year.

Crete is known as one of the most common areas in Europe for earthquakes. In October 2021, it shook an earthquake of 6.3 degrees of the island, just weeks after the death of a fatal person and dozens were wounded.

Open the image in the exhibition

A man and his dog are walking after the debris, after an earthquake hit Crete, in Herachlion, Greece, May 22 (Reuters)

Greece is located on the line between African and Orthodox Technology Paints, so it is common for the seismic activity to feel there.

There are thousands of islands in Greece, with about 227 of them inhabited, and the largest of them from the island of Crete by the population and the region. Carrots are traditionally assembled in different groups, such as the Argo Sarronic Islands, Cyclades, Northern Igha Islands, Dodecanies, Spurds, and ionic islands.

Are flights canceled?

Hirakelon International Airport on Crete has no cancellation or disturbances in its flight schedule, and data from Flightradar appears.

The Shaania International Airport also witnessed, on the island, any major turmoil in its flights.

Can I cancel my holiday?

Since the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not warn against the non -basic travel to Greece, there will be no special circumstances to be able to cancel a trip for a full recovery.

Conditions for canceling your trip depend on your vacation provider, so it is better to contact them if you are looking to postpone.

There is no commitment to companies to recover reservations if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to demand insurance for travel due to safety concerns unless the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advice changes.

Regarding travel insurance, some policies include covering a natural disaster for an event that prevents you from reaching your vacation's destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurance company to find out the location of the stand.

For more travel and advice news, listen to Simon Caldr

