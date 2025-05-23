The latest Crete earth





Is it possible that tsunami?

Effhymios Lekkas, head of the Greek Earth Planning and Protection Organization, said the earthquake site at sea and its great depth made tsunami unlikely.

According to the Greek daily Tia, Mr. Likas explained that the earthquake occurred in a great depth, making it unlikely to cause severe damage to the surface.

He said that the earthquake was struck at the intersection of African and European tectonic paintings.

“We expected a revised solution, with a depth of 60 kilometers and is not a danger to this depth and a lot of kilometers away from Lazithi and the coast.”

He said: “There is no problem. We will also look at the final shock sequence, but I don't think it will be intense. With these features of the earthquake, we do not expect any sequence of acknowledgment. There is no need for anxiety.”

He added: “When it is large, the depth opens the distance, which is why he felt in Atka and was very large.”

A man holds his child, after an earthquake hit Crete, in Hiraklion, Greece (Reuters)

Athens Stavro 23 May 2025 07:01

Is it safe to travel to Crete? What you need to know after the earthquake is causing a tsunami warning to the Greek island

Athens Stavro 23 May 2025 06:16

Photos from Crete Island after 6.1 strikes (Reuters).

Athens Stavro 23 May 2025 05:29

All we know about the Greek earthquake and tsunami alert

– 6.1 earthquake from northern Crete was hit at 6.19 am local time on Thursday.

The Mile Center was 58 km northeast of Elounda, at a depth of 69 km.

– More than 30 wireless tremors have been recorded, the most powerful 3.5.

Report any serious injuries or structural damage.

The poetry of the earthquake in Türkiye, Israel and Egypt. Its depth is likely to reduce the effect of the surface.

Tsunami was alerted by the European Medium Earthquake Center. The tsunami did not happen.

-Any travel consultations were issued, but tourists were urged to stay on alert and follow official instructions.

Athens Stavro 23 May 2025 04:39

Watch: CCTV visuals as a size 6 earthquake strikes the coast of Crete in Greececctv as 6 earthquake hit the Crete coast in Greece

Athens Stavro 23 May 2025 03:40

The mayor of Artcalasuri, the city at the destroyed earthquake center for the year 2021, says the tremor was a “piece of cake”

The mayor of ACCLOCORA on the island of Crete-one of the worst huge areas of the 2021 earthquake-said the tremor 6.1 today was a “piece of cake” for the population.

“The earthquake had severity, but there is no acceleration, and fortunately had a great focus depth,” Vasilis Keggeroglou told Creta Post.

He added: “This earthquake was a piece of cake for us.”

“There are no reports on the problems that will lead to the closure of schools. We are continuing as usual,” said Mr. Kigglu.

Arkaloshuri (Reuters)

Incaluchori, a town in the center of Crete, was at the 6.0 -year -old earthquake in September 2021, who left one dead person and caused widespread destruction.

Thousands were forced into temporary shelters after the infrastructure collapsed in the area. The Arkalochori community also carries weeks of tremors.

Athens Stavro, May 23, 2025 02:41

Is it safe to travel to Crete?

The UK's Commonwealth and Development Office in the United Kingdom has no advice to travel in relation to Cyste or Greece as a whole, which means that it must be traveled to the country and its islands.

There were some minor landslides, and some roads were cordoned in Herlion due to the damage to some abandoned buildings, but no other major damage occurred.

The Greek media has also reported that the famous Samsat and Imbros Gorges will remain closed today.

Athens Stavro 23 May 2025 00:49

