Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly-day update: May 24, 2025





The resolution of the first rare diseases emphasize capital and inclusion Member States today adopted a significant resolution that has declared rare diseases with a global health priority in an effort to ensure that no patients remain behind. Resolution recognizes that over 300 million people live globally with one of more than 7,000 rare diseases, most of whom start in childhood and can lead to significant physical, emotional and financial difficulties. The resolution of the country calls to integrate rare diseases into national health planning, improve diagnosis and care through universal health coverage, promote inclusive policies and accelerate innovations, research and access to affordable treatment. It is important that the resolution of the mandate who will develop a comprehensive 10-year global action plan for rare diseases, with measurable goals to direct progress towards equality, involvement and approach of care for all affected individuals. Countries support a solution to combat the emergency of global health financing The seventy -eighth Health Assembly has approved a new resolution on the strengthening of health financing globally, confirming its commitment to the provision of universal health covering (UHC) by improving primary health care focused on people. This comes at a crucial moment because external assistance faces a potential reduction of 40% in 2025, along with an increase in health and disorders in health services in many countries. This shock has resulted in emergency financing global health agents that affects already cut health systems in low -and -medium and medium income economies. The new resolution describes actions for Member States to reinforce health financing by bringing more money for health in domestic budgets and improves public financial management management systems to create the greatest positive impact on population health. The rapidly changing landscape also requires a renewed role for whom; The one that will help in the diverting of both domestic and global architecture of health financing towards the confidence of the country and the sustainable progress for UHC. Which will operationalize priorities established in the resolution by further strengthening its technical cores on data analytics, politics and norms and monitoring and responsibility. Who will also continue to cooperate with countries to strengthen public financing as a cornerstone of resistant health systems that provide for all quality, affordable and fair health for everyone. Resolution of countries to strengthen health policy and implementation aimed at science In a large step to strengthen the health care systems based on evidence, Member States approved a resolution to improve national capacity for the development and adaptation of public health based on high quality scientific evidence. The decision responds to permanent defects in countries' abilities to generate, use and exchange data specific to context and guidelines-key obstacles to improve fair health outcomes. The resolution calls the Government to invest in systems that support the development of national guidelines, including regulatory frameworks, digital tools and local research. It also invites who to maintain the highest standards in their normative products and to support Member States in adjusting and implementing these tools at the country level. The global framework and action plan should be developed to encourage cross -border cooperation and the construction of regional scientific capacity. This resolution indicates a renewed global commitment to ensure that the leadership leads to influence in the real world of clinics, communities and health systems around the world. Related documents: Inclusion of effort to eradicate the Guinean worm The world stands at a turning point in the fight against Guinean worm. Fourteen years after the last resolution, Member States accepted a new one – confirming the global commitment and signaling of the restored swing for eradication. With only 15 human cases reported in 2024, and the transfer is limited to five endemic countries, this is a key moment to pressure. This turning point is based on the momentum of the Declaration in Abu Dabi on the eradication of the Guinean worm (2022) and the N'DJAMNAn Declaration of Dracunkuli's transfer (2024). The new resolution supports the 2023 eradication strategy, which deals with the increasing threat of infections to Dracunculus Medinensis in animals – especially in domestic dogs – which undermines progress to the interruption of global transmission. Who now recommends an integrated approach, combining efforts for human health, animals and environment, together with strong laboratory support for the Case Confirmation and timely data collection, analysis and reporting. The resolution emphasizes the urgent need for sustainable political will, the cross-border cooperation of financial obligations, the construction of capacity and investment in a safe approach to the guide-key to achieve the goal of eradication 2030. Road map for neglected tropical diseases. Related document: Related link: Member States recognize skin diseases as a global priority of public health AND resolution “World Health Priority” at the World Health Assembly has been adopted “skin diseases as a global public health priority”. The resolution expresses the unanimous dedication of the Member States to the burden of all conditions that primarily affect the skin as well as those who are systematically but associated with skin manifestations. The resolution is guided by critical emptiness that require urgent action. Skin diseases are among the most visible health conditions, which often leads to stigma, discrimination and emotional trouble. However, when they are accurately recognized and interpreted, leather signs can allow early detection of a wide range of diseases. Despite their significant load, the awareness of skin conditions is still low – both among healthcare workers and the general public. Loose supervision systems further mask their true impact on public health. Significantly, a small number of usual skin conditions are a vast majority of cases in any community. With appropriate training, medicines and support, local health teams can effectively manage these conditions – strengthening primary care and accelerating progress towards universal health covering. To facilitate this task, which developed and promoted integrated approaches that improve services and efficiency, such as Strategic frame for neglected tropical diseases associated with skin. The resolution requires a coordinated action at the level of the country in all skin diseases-financing and human resources, supervision, capacity construction, laboratory diagnostic capacities, access to essential drugs, integration with other programs, innovative models of providing services and research. The resolution also requires a leadership who made it easier to change and increase activity against skin diseases at the global, regional and state level. Destination of Indonesia from the Southeast Asia region in the Western Pacific Region Member States considered (during the fifth meeting of the Committee B on Friday afternoon) the request of the Indonesia Government for the redistribution of Indonesia from Southeast Asia in the Western Pacific Region. The Committee B recorded the report and approved the proposed resolution, resolving that Indonesia makes up part of the Whoest Western Pacific region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/24-05-2025-seventy-eighth-world-health-assembly—daily-update–24-may-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos