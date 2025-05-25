



An earthquake of 1.6 volume was reported at the New Hampshire's Seacoast on Sunday, according to USG. Google Play << The earthquake was about 4 miles deep, according to USGs. A 2.0 -size earthquake was reported in New Durham in April. In January, an earthquake of 3.8 size was felt across New Hampshire. The earthquake center was less than 10 miles east of Portsmouth. Earthquakes are usually in the case of granite minimal, although there are other unforgettable weapons. In 2012, an earthquake worth 4.0 vehicles shook in southern Maine New Hampshire and felt a long time ago like Connecticut. The earthquake collapsed the columns of the phone and shook the houses, but there were no reports on injuries or severe damage at that time. The most important earthquakes that concentrated in New Hampshire in the recorded history occurred four days on a disbursement on December 20, 1940 and December 24, 1940, and each had the same power. Each earthquake is centered 5.6 degrees in the Oceipi region.

Greenland, NH –

A 1.6 Earthquake was reported in New Hampshire on Sunday, according to USGs.

The earthquake center was 1.9 miles south, southeast of Greenland and happened around 1:45 pm

The earthquake was deep about 4 miles away, according to USGs.

A 2.0 -size earthquake was reported in New Durham in April.

In January, an earthquake of 3.8 size was felt across New Hampshire. The earthquake center was less than 10 miles east of Portsmouth.

Earthquakes are usually in the case of granite minimal, although there are other unforgettable weapons. In 2012, a 4.0 -vehicle earthquake shook in southern Mine New Hampshire and felt a long time ago like Connecticut.

In 1982, an earthquake of at least 4.0 was concentrated near Laconia and Sanburn. The earthquake collapsed the columns of the phone and shook the houses, but there were no reports on injuries or severe damage at that time.

The most important earthquakes that concentrated in New Hampshire in the recorded history occurred four days on a disbursement on December 20, 1940 and December 24, 1940, and each had the same power. Each earthquake is centered 5.6 degrees in the Oceipi region.

