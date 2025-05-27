



The huge time bomb fears that it will be ongoing in California. Experts have warned that San Andreas's mistake, a 800 -mile error that extends directly across the Gulf region, has been delayed in a huge earthquake of 7.8 in size or higher. It has been suggested that a devastating earthquake could come over the next few decades, with some warning early in 2032.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGs) Sarah Minson, San Francisco's chances destroyed by a great tremor by 2055 increased to 72 %. Moreover, “one or more than 6.7 earthquake or larger” is likely to hit northern California within 30 years. A USGS report suggested that the first main earthquake would reach only seven years.

The agency wrote in a report: “The threat of earthquakes extends across the entire San Francisco Bay area, and it is likely to be a major earthquake before 2032,” the agency wrote in a report.

The last time it struck an earthquake more than 6.7 in size, the Gulf region was in 1989 with the Luma Britta earthquake, which killed 63 people and was injured by about 4,000 others. However, the last “Big One”, where a large tremor was named California, in 1906, when an earthquake of 7.9 clowns killed 3000 people and settled 80 % of the San Francisco buildings.

Fears of a “big one” came in a new group of earthquakes that struck the California coast on Monday morning (May 26), at the northern end of San Andreas's mistake. According to Usgs, seven shooks of the Pacific Ocean were hit off the coast of northern California between 1:54 and 7:01 am Each time.

Five earthquakes occurred just minutes away, between 4:17 am and 4:38 am. One of them scored 4.6, described as “light”, the third highest measurement on the Richter scale. No injuries or damages were reported.

Experts expect that the next “Big One” would cause about 1,800 deaths, 50,000 injuries and 200 billion dollars as compensation, according to Great California Shakeout.

However, Mrs. Minson noted that such a huge earthquake is very rare, making the Loma Britta earthquake in 1989 looks common: “For every size 8, like the 1906 of San Francisco, there is a Loma earthquake and 1,000 earthquakes.

The 2014 South Napa earthquake, a 6.0 -magnitude earthquake, struck the northern San Francisco bay area on August 24. The overall damage in the southern Napa Valley and Vallejo Valley areas ranged between 362 million dollars to one billion dollars, with one person killing and a 200 wound.

To prepare for the huge earthquake, Mrs. Minson warned that it is important to have a family contact plan in the event of the failure of regular communication and transportation systems. “You want water, food and types of things. Think about your pets. You can go to Ready.gov for more information,” she added.

Hayyard's rift, which has been running at the foot of East Bay, had not had a major earthquake since October 1868, when an earthquake of 6.8 signs occurred. Scientists were watching the error, and they found it producing a major earthquake every 140 years.

“Since this has been more than 144 years since the last major earthquake, the watch beats,” said Berkeley, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.

