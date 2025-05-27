



By April Son

Today, March 28, 2025 was an unforgettable days for all citizens of Myanmar. From ten minutes to 1 pm on that day, the devastating devastating earthquake was the Mandalay area, the epic area, the Chan State, the NiB Tao Council and the Pago region, which led to many victims. Mandalay earthquake remained 7.7 on the Richter scale. Among the earthquakes that occurred since 1900, this is the second strongest. Among the sixteen earthquake, we passed through it, one in 1912 was the strongest, at 8.0 on the Richter scale. This last earthquake was very strong and caused a loss and great damage. More than 3,700 people died, and more than 5000 were injured. About 70 people are still missing. About 67,000 homes were destroyed. About 6,400 schools and about 350 hospitals and clinics were damaged. Many roads and bridges have also been destroyed. This article aims to celebrate the strong Mandalay earthquake that struck March 28, 2025 and draw the largest possible number of lessons from the event. It will be a horrific event that can leave deaths and injuries to people from the areas affected by the earthquake. Whenever natural disasters reach any field in all countries around the world, they will perform searches and rescue to save survivors from the scenes as possible. As another step, international rescue teams will rush to the viewer on the human ground to save people in rescue operations, and apply their experiences. Therefore, the people of Myanmar admitted, with their gratitude for the foreign rescue teams and the medical teams that helped in the victims of the affected in the last earthquake. It cannot be denied that the devastating Mandalay earthquake has led to huge losses for Myanmar. In addition to the tragic loss of thousands of lives, countless others – an event that will never be forgotten in the history of the nation. In addition to the loss of lives, homes, buildings and infrastructure were reduced to the rubble, which led to financial losses of 3,629,288 billion K. as citizens of Myanmar, we suffered great losses due to the Mandalay earthquake. This tragedy was a warning light, to remind us of building our homes and buildings according to the appropriate standards and regulations. The earthquake showed us the importance of systematic and unified construction, so that if it hit a strong earthquake in the future, we will not face such severe destruction again. This earthquake was an invitation to wake up, and urged us to be more cautious and constructive. In this sense, the devastating earthquake also provided an opportunity – a critical lesson – to help prevent further loss of lives within the Myanmar community. The debris should be wiped from the collapsed structures to ensure the safety of the population. Among the collapsed buildings are the sites of cultural heritage, religious structures and infrastructure, such as the roads and bridges used by the public. If some of these heritage structures – which have been standing for many years – have collapsed but are located in areas that do not pose a great danger to the surrounding societies, can be preserved in their religious state. These ruins, created by the strong earthquake in 2025, can be preserved as historical remains. In doing this, they can become unforgettable landmarks that attract local and international tourists as a form of an earthquake. This can be considered one of the positive results resulting from the main earthquake. We must have the ability to convert a large earthquake into a blessing of the nation. For example, the historic epic bridge (INWA), whose arches collapsed in the Ayyyawady River, was a vital crossing for citizens, and relieving transport through the river. This bridge, which has survived the effects of global wars, was for many years as a valuable and necessary piece of infrastructure for the Myanmar. However, the earthquake did not choose what is important or not – it was dropped until this invaluable bridge. Due to the collapse of the bridge arches in the ayyawady river, it has become necessary to determine the location of the fallen bridge and remove it in areas where water navigation cannot be banned, ensuring the safety of boats and ships that pass. Due to the river's lack of disability, the removal of debris is the right path to work. Only when the waterway is clear, passengers and goods can travel safely and without danger. This is just a proposal aimed at developing the tourism industry. The intention is that if there are prominent structures such as this big bridge that is damaged by the Mandalay earthquake, then it must be fixed. At the same time, certain parts can be left in their damaged condition as a memorial for the main earthquake, so that future generations can learn from them. This approach will benefit both history and tourism. While examining the damage caused by the Mandalay earthquake, the head of state issued instructions until the Inwa Bridge (INWA) was repaired to restore smooth and effective transport to the public. Therefore, the repair of the Sagaing Bridge (INWA) is necessary. A similar location is Mandalay Historical University, which has been around for more than a hundred years. The Mandalay 2025 earthquake did not avoid the university, which has been home to many buildings for centuries. The earthquake caused damage to the university. To ensure that students can continue their studies without difficulty, the authorities are making strong efforts to reform and rebuild. The debris is cleared away. Tatmadaw members, Myanmar Police Force, firefighters, departments employees, members of social organizations, and all residents participate in restoration efforts to prepare university buildings to open one or 26 academic year. The strong earthquake that struck the area. These structures must be in places where they do not pose a threat to students around the campus. If it is appointed as part of the history of the university and the earthquake, they will serve as significant reminders for future generations. These ruins will visually transfer how Mandalay University witnessed the great Mandalay earthquake, and compared to the newly created buildings, they will prove the flexibility and struggle of construction during that period as a living history. To date, Mandalay University, which is a century, continues to attract tourists, and thanks to the buildings of the earthquake, it is likely to attract more visitors. Due to the presence of many travelers around the world who want to explore the cultural heritage of Myanmar and its unique and wonderful sites, this historic university will contribute greatly to the development of the tourism industry in Myanmar. One does not want to try the devastating effects of natural disasters. Everyone is trying their best to prevent and avoid it. People are afraid of natural disasters and take all possible precautions to protect their lives and property from damage or loss. Natural disasters are often stronger than humans, so we must rely not only on our physical strength but also on our intelligence and our knowledge of overcoming nature challenges. Even when complete victory is not possible, we strive to reduce damage and loss, and carefully plan efforts to overcome the challenges with the most effective-effectively. After a natural disaster, it is only human beings who can analyze how similar future events prevent and overcome them, and create preventive measures. A really natural disaster experience is not something that must be wished. Natural disasters tend to occur unexpected, at unexpected times and places, so continuous vigilance and preparedness are necessary. Even with this vigilance, it is often lost in vigilance, human life, homes and property. Parents, siblings and relatives may perish in natural disasters. It may be lost or damaged parts of the human body. Therefore, human beings are responsible for converting these unwanted natural disasters into events through which society can obtain a form of benefits or lesson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gnlm.com.mm/take-great-opportunities-and-lessons-from-the-mandalay-earthquake/

