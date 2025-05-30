Who describes the recommendations for the protection of newborns from RSV – respiratory syncytical virus

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published its first work on immunization products to protect infant from the respiratory syncytical virus (RSV)-the cause of acute infections lower respirators in children in the world.

Each year, RSV causes about 100,000 deaths and over 3.6 million hospitalizations in children under 5 years around the world. About half of these deaths are happening in newborns under 6 months of age. The huge majority (97%) deaths of RSV in newborns occurs in low and medium-income countries, where there is a limited approach to supporting medical care, such as oxygen or hydration.

Published in weekly epidemiological record (Wer), paper The allegations for the recommendations for two immunization products: a maternal vaccine that can be given to pregnant women in the third quarter to protect their newborns and long effects of monoclonal antibodies that can be given infants from birth, just before or during the RSV season.

“RSV is an incredibly infectious virus that infects people of all ages, but is especially harmful to infants, especially those born premature, when they are most vulnerable to serious illnesses,” says Dr. Kate O'Brien, director of immunization, vaccine and biological face. “The products of RSV immunization that have been recommended by WHO can transform the fight against severe RSV disease, dramatically reduce hospitalization and death, ultimately saving many newborns of newborns globally.”

RSV usually causes mild symptoms similar to colds, including runny nose, coughing and fever. However, this can lead to serious complications – including pneumonia and bronchiolitis – in infants, young children, older adults and those with a compromised immune system or basic health conditions.

Two immunization products to protect against RSV

In response to the global burden of severe RSV diseases among newborns, which recommend that all countries introduce either a vaccine for a mother, RSVPRAF or monoclonal antibody, NirseviB, depending on the implementation of implementation in the existing health system, cost-effectiveness and expected coverage. Both products recommended a strategic advisory group of immunization experts (SAGE) for global implementation in September 2024. In addition, the mother's vaccine received the retraining in March 2025, allowing him to buy him by UN agencies.

Who recommends that the maternal vaccine be given to pregnant women during the third trimester of pregnancy, from the 28th week onwards to optimize for the appropriate transfer of antibodies to their child. The vaccine can be given during routine antennatal care, including one of 5 visits by antennatal care that was recommended in the third quarter or any additional medical consultations.

The second product that recommended immunization, NirseviB, is given as a unique injection of monoclonal antibodies that begins to protect babies from RSV within a week from the administration and lasts at least 5 months, which can cover the entire RSV season in countries with RSV seasonal seasonal.

Who recommends that newborns receive one dose of NirseviBa immediately after birth or before release from birth. If it is not used at birth, the monoclonal antibody can be given during the baby's first health visit. If the country decides to operate the product only during the RSV season and not throughout the year, one dose can be given to an older infant just before they enter their first RSV season.

The greatest impact on severe RSV disease will be achieved by using monoclonal antibodies to newborns under 6 months. However, there is still potential benefit of up to 12 months among newborns.

Which regularly issued updated vaccine work, vaccine combinations and other immunization products against diseases that have a major impact on public health. These works are primarily focused on the use of vaccines in large vaccination programs. New work wants to inform national public health policy and immunization program managers on the use of RSV immunization products in its national programs, as well as national and international funding agencies.