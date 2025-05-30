Uncategorized
Who describes the recommendations for the protection of newborns from RSV – respiratory syncytical virus
Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published its first work on immunization products to protect infant from the respiratory syncytical virus (RSV)-the cause of acute infections lower respirators in children in the world.
Each year, RSV causes about 100,000 deaths and over 3.6 million hospitalizations in children under 5 years around the world. About half of these deaths are happening in newborns under 6 months of age. The huge majority (97%) deaths of RSV in newborns occurs in low and medium-income countries, where there is a limited approach to supporting medical care, such as oxygen or hydration.
Published in weekly epidemiological record (Wer), paper The allegations for the recommendations for two immunization products: a maternal vaccine that can be given to pregnant women in the third quarter to protect their newborns and long effects of monoclonal antibodies that can be given infants from birth, just before or during the RSV season.
“RSV is an incredibly infectious virus that infects people of all ages, but is especially harmful to infants, especially those born premature, when they are most vulnerable to serious illnesses,” says Dr. Kate O'Brien, director of immunization, vaccine and biological face. “The products of RSV immunization that have been recommended by WHO can transform the fight against severe RSV disease, dramatically reduce hospitalization and death, ultimately saving many newborns of newborns globally.”
RSV usually causes mild symptoms similar to colds, including runny nose, coughing and fever. However, this can lead to serious complications – including pneumonia and bronchiolitis – in infants, young children, older adults and those with a compromised immune system or basic health conditions.
Two immunization products to protect against RSV
In response to the global burden of severe RSV diseases among newborns, which recommend that all countries introduce either a vaccine for a mother, RSVPRAF or monoclonal antibody, NirseviB, depending on the implementation of implementation in the existing health system, cost-effectiveness and expected coverage. Both products recommended a strategic advisory group of immunization experts (SAGE) for global implementation in September 2024. In addition, the mother's vaccine received the retraining in March 2025, allowing him to buy him by UN agencies.
Who recommends that the maternal vaccine be given to pregnant women during the third trimester of pregnancy, from the 28th week onwards to optimize for the appropriate transfer of antibodies to their child. The vaccine can be given during routine antennatal care, including one of 5 visits by antennatal care that was recommended in the third quarter or any additional medical consultations.
The second product that recommended immunization, NirseviB, is given as a unique injection of monoclonal antibodies that begins to protect babies from RSV within a week from the administration and lasts at least 5 months, which can cover the entire RSV season in countries with RSV seasonal seasonal.
Who recommends that newborns receive one dose of NirseviBa immediately after birth or before release from birth. If it is not used at birth, the monoclonal antibody can be given during the baby's first health visit. If the country decides to operate the product only during the RSV season and not throughout the year, one dose can be given to an older infant just before they enter their first RSV season.
The greatest impact on severe RSV disease will be achieved by using monoclonal antibodies to newborns under 6 months. However, there is still potential benefit of up to 12 months among newborns.
Which regularly issued updated vaccine work, vaccine combinations and other immunization products against diseases that have a major impact on public health. These works are primarily focused on the use of vaccines in large vaccination programs. New work wants to inform national public health policy and immunization program managers on the use of RSV immunization products in its national programs, as well as national and international funding agencies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/30-05-2025-who-outlines-recommendations-to-protect-infants-against-rsv-respiratory-syncytial-virus
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Monoclonal antibodies reduce hospitalization in children under 6 months of age
- Biden plays a positive tone about the diagnosis of cancer: 'We will be able to defeat this'
- Steelers send a letter to angry fans against players who frequent Donald Trump's rally: reports
- Applicant diploma questioning the Standing Secondary Friends of Legal Jokowi
- Donald Trump doubles steel and aluminum prices at 50%
- Blitz Tennis Player of the Year: Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph-Blitz
- Israel Must be responsible for the disorders of deaths?
- 2.9 The earthquake reported on Mount Vernon
- Imran takes the reins of PTI before the protest
- A PM dependent on the opposition does not increase well for BJP
- The Cooperation Agreement for the Defense Industry of Turkey and Defense in the Russian threats increasing
- The UK and India have a high level of conversation in Delhi.