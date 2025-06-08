Earthquake lighting: How scientists have seen tears that develop in millions again





The researchers have developed a laboratory earthquake model linking the true microscopic contact area between the surfaces of the rift to the possibility of an earthquake. This achievement has been published in the facts of the National Academy of Sciences, and clarifies the relationship between microscopic friction and earthquakes, providing new visions in earthquake mechanics and potential prediction.

“We have opened a window in the heart of earthquake mechanics,” said Silvan Barbot, Associate Professor of Earth Sciences at the Faculty of Speeches, Arts and the main science. “By watching how the real communication area develops between the surfaces of the rift during the earthquake cycle, we can now explain all the accumulation of slow stress in the rapid errors and rupture that follows. On the road, this may lead to new ways to monitor and predict the core of the earthquake in the early stages.”

For decades, scientists have relied on the “amended” frictional “and sporty descriptions that work well but do not explain the basic material mechanisms. “Our model reveals what is already happening in the rift interface during the earthquake cycle.”

“When two rough surfaces slide against each other, they only communicate with insulated isolated slim intersections covering part of the overall surface space.” It turns out that the “real field of communication” – is not visible to the eye but is measurable through visual techniques – is the main state variable that controls earthquake behavior.

Laboratory earthquakes: Earthquake lighting in real time

The study uses transparent acrylic materials that allowed researchers to watch the earthquake tear literally in actual time. Using high -speed cameras and visual measurements, the team follows how the LED light transmission changed with the formation of communication intersections, and they slept and destroyed during laboratory earthquakes.

“We can literally see the communication area developing with the spread of rupture,” said Barbut. “During the rapid rupture, we see approximately 30 % of the contact area that disappears in the millimeters again – a dramatic weakening of the earthquake.”

The laboratory results revealed a previously hidden relationship: the “variable” of the “Status Variable” used in the standard earthquake models for decades of real field to communicate between the surfaces of the rift. This discovery provides the first physical interpretation of a mathematical concept that has been essential to earthquake science since the 1970s.

From simulation to prediction

The researchers analyzed 26 different earthquake scenarios simulating and found that the relationship between the speed of rupture and the fracture capacity follows the forecasts of the flexible linear fracture. Computer simulator operations for the team successfully reproduced both the slow and rapid laboratory earthquakes, which only match the rupture speeds and low stress, but also the amount of light transmitted through the rift interface during the rupture.

As the contact areas change during the earthquake cycle, they affect multiple measurable properties including electrical conductivity, hydraulic permeability and the transmission of seismic wave. Since the real area of ​​communication affects the multiple physical characteristics of rift areas, the continuous monitoring of these agents during the earthquake courses can provide new visions in error behavior.

The effects of the academic understanding and laboratory experiences. The research indicates that monitoring the physical condition of malfunctions can provide new tools for short -term earthquake systems and perhaps to predict reliable earthquakes using the electrical conductivity of the error.

“If we can constantly monitor these characteristics on natural errors, we may discover the early stages of the earthquake nucleus,” Parbot explained. “This may lead to new ways to monitor earthquake nuclei in the early stages, before seismic waves radiate.”

We look forward

Researchers are planning to expand their results outside the conditions of the censorship laboratory. Barbot explained: The study model provides the physical basis for understanding how the error properties have evolved during seismic cycles.

“Imagine a future in which we can discover accurate changes in rift conditions before the earthquake strikes,” said Barbut. “These are the long -term capabilities of this work.”

About study

In addition to Barbot, BaOONING WU, who was formerly at the University of Southern California, and now at the University of California, San Diego, composed the study.

The study has been supported by the EAR-1848192 Award and the California Earthquake Center at the state level No. 22105.

