In 2024, 89% of the newborn-in-the-country of 115 million-at least one dose of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccine, and 85%-a-type 109 million-did all three doses, according to new immunization coverage data published in UNICEF today.

Compared to 2023, about 171,000 more children received at least one vaccine, and a million more ended the full DTP series of three doses. Although profits are modest, they signal further progress of countries that work to protect children, even due to increasing challenges.

However, nearly 20 million newborns missed at least one dose of vaccines containing DTP last year, including 14.3 million “zero dose” children that never received any dose of any vaccine. This is 4 million more than the goal of 2024 necessary to stay on the way to the 2030 goals immunization program, and 1.4 million more than in 2019, the starting year to measure progress.

“The vaccines save lives, allowing individuals, families, communities, economies and nations to flourish,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “It is encouraging to see a continuous increase in the number of children who are vaccinated, although we still have to work a lot. Drastic reduction, along with the disinformation of vaccine safety, threatens to rest a decade of progress. Whoever remains dedicated to working with our partners to support in countries that have reached all children with vaccination.”

Children often remain non-vaccinated due to a combination of factors, such as limited access to immunization services, disturbed supply, conflict and instability or disinformation on vaccines.

Access to vaccines remains deeply unequal

Data from 195 countries show that 131 countries consistently reached at least 90% of children with the first dose of DTP vaccine since 2019, but there was no significant movement in the spread of this group. Among the countries that reached less than 90%in 2019, only 17 managed to increase the coverage rate in the last five years. Meanwhile, in 47 countries, progress stops or exacerbates. These include 22 countries that have achieved and surpassed a goal of 90% in 2019, but they have rejected since then.

Data show conflict and humanitarian crises can quickly impair the progress of vaccination. A quarter of the world's newborns live in only 26 countries affected by fragility, conflict or humanitarian crises, but they make half of the entire unvaccied children globally. As for, in half of these countries, the number of unvaccinated children quickly spread from 3.6 million in 2019 to 5.4 million in 2024, undergoing the need for humanitarian responses to immunization.

Immunization coverage in 57 low-income countries supported by the Gava, the vaccine alliance improved last year, reducing the number of children with non-composed and insufficient vaccinated by approximately 650,000. At the same time, signs of slipping appear in countries that have previously held at least 90%. Even a small decline in immunization coverage can dramatically increase the risk of the epidemic of the disease and put additional stress on already overloaded health systems.

“The good news is that we were able to reach more children with vaccines saving their lives. But millions of children are left without protection from illnesses that can be prevented, and that should worry us,” said UNICEF CEO Catherine Russell. “We now have to act with a determination to overcome obstacles such as reduction of health budgets, fragile health systems, along with misinformation and conflict approaches. No child should die of a disease we know to prevent.”

Extension of protection from diseases that can be prevented

Despite these challenges, the countries – especially those that support the gavi – continue to bring in and increase vaccines, including against human papilloma virus (HPV), meningitis, pneumococcal disease, polio and rotavirus.

For example, a large national scale of HPV vaccines and efforts to revitalize in countries that have previously introduced the vaccine have increased global coverage by 4% last year. 2024 31% of eligible adolescents globally received at least 1 dose of the HPV-A-VEVINA dose dose was managed in countries using a single dose schedule. Although far from 90% of the coverage goal by 2030, it is a significant increase compared to 17% coverage in 2019.

“In 2024, the countries with lower income protected more children than ever before, and the coverage rates increase in all vaccines supported by the Gava,” said Dr. Sania Nishtar, the Gavi CEO, the vaccine alliance. “Still, population growth, fragility and conflict represent the main obstacles to the achievement of capital, leaving the risk of the most vulnerable children and communities. Continued dedication to the government and partners will be crucial for the rescue of life and protection of the world from the threat of infectious diseases.”

The certificate against measles has also been improved, with 84% of children awarded the first dose and 76% received the second dose, which shows a slight increase compared to the previous year. It is estimated that 2 million more children were reached in 2024, but the total coverage rate is far below 95% needed in each community to prevent epidemics.

This results in the fact that more than 30 million children have remained insufficiently protected against measles, leading to large or devastating epidemics. In 2024, the number of countries that experienced large or devastating measles epidemics increased sharply to 60, which almost doubled with 33 in 2022.

The promise of each child's protection is in danger

Although demand for childhood vaccination is still high and protection against multiple diseases is expanding, the latest estimates emphasize in connection with the paths. Disadvantages of national and global financing, growing instability around the world and growing disinformation vaccines are threatened with further stop or even reversal of progress, which would risk increasing serious illnesses and death from diseases that can be prevented by a vaccine.

Who and UNICEF invite governments and relevant partners to:

Close the gap in financing for the next strategic Gavi (2026–2030) cycle to protect millions of children in countries with lower income and global health security;

to strengthen immunization in conflicts and fragile environments to reach more children with zero dose and prevent death output;

Priority priority to the strategies that lead local and domestic investment, incorporating immunization firmly into primary health care systems to close defects in capital;

Against disinformation and further increase vaccine intake through access to evidence; and

Invest in stronger data supervision systems and diseases to direct immunization programs with a great influence.

WHO and UNICEF collaborates with Gavi, vaccine federation and other partners to deliver global Agenda immunization 2030. (I2030)Strategy for all countries and relevant global partners to achieve set goals in preventing the disease with the immunization and delivery of vaccines to all, everywhere, at every age.

Based on the data reported in the country, WHO and UNICEF Estimation of National Immunization Coverage (Wuenic) Enable the largest and most comprehensive set of immunization trends for vaccination against 14 diseases given to regular health systems – usually in clinics, community centers, information services or visits to healthcare workers. For 2024, data was provided from 189 countries.

Dedicated by the health and well -being of all people and science, the World Health Organization leads and advocates with global efforts to give everyone, everywhere, a chance in a safe and healthy life. We are the UN Health Agency. We connect nations, partners and people on the first lines at 150+ locations – which leads to the world of emergency emergency cases, preventing the disease, solving the fundamental causes of health problems and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to promote health, protect the world and serve vulnerable. www.who.int

UNICEF, United Nations Children's Agency, works to protect each child's rights, especially in disadvantageous children and in the most difficult to reach. Through more than 190 countries and territories, we do everything we need to help children survive, progress and fulfill their potential.

