



Another earthquake from Afghanistan was still suffering from a tremor that killed more than 1,400 people and was injured by about 3,000 people.

The Taliban administration spokesman, a Taliban administration spokesman, said that the 6.0 earthquake on Sunday, which is worse in years, has killed at least 1411 people and wounded 3,124 other people, as about 5,400 homes were destroyed.

The death toll was announced before an earthquake reached a size of 5.2 to the same area that was affected by the tremor of Sunday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake was struck on Tuesday before 6 pm and local time, and its center was 34 km northeast of Jalalabad.

Safiullah Noorzai, who works with ASEEL, a human technology platform with networks around Afghanistan, said the final tremors caused a state of panic and rescue efforts stopped as the rocks sent down to the bottom of the mountains, making the danger to drilling through the rubble.

His organization was working in the mountainous area and believed that the final tremor would have killed more people.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian group working in the region, said that many people are still trapped under the rubble of the first earthquake.

People work by hand to try to find their property and loved ones. (Reuters: Mr. Hasib, file)

The United Nations has warned that the death toll is likely to rise and that the number of affected people may reach hundreds of thousands.

“We cannot forget to forget the people of Afghanistan who face multiple crises, multiple shocks and flexibility of societies,” said Andrica Ratwat, the United Nations residing coordinator in Afghanistan.

He urged the international community to progress.

“These are the decisions of life and death while we are racing time to reach people.”

The rescue efforts focus on the eastern provinces in Kunar and Nangarhar, where it hit the most difficult earthquake.

Jul Bibi, 80, was crying, carrying a young child in her arms, next to a devastating house in the village of Mazar Dara, one of the worst in Connar Province.

“I lost everything,” Bibi said, saying that her family was buried under the mud and debris in their home.

“Only this grandson survived.”

In Dara Nour, in Nangarhar Province, 23 -year -old visits said that his uncle's house had collapsed, killing a seven -year -old boy and two daughters.

“We brought them out with our hands, but they have already gone.”

He and his family were sleeping in open fields since the earthquake.

Most of the houses in the area were not built to withstand the earthquake, which struck at the depth of 8 km. (AP Photo: Wahidullah Kakar)

Ihsan Allah, two of the disaster management, said that efforts will now move on to help those in remote villages.

“We cannot accurately predict the number of bodies that are still besieged under the rubble,” said Mr. Ihsan.

“Our efforts are to complete these operations as soon as possible and start distributing aid to affected families.”

The mountainous terrain and the stormy weather of rescue men who reached remote areas along the Pakistani border, where the earthquake settled hundreds of clay and brick houses.

He said that access to vehicles along the narrow mountain roads was the main obstacle, adding that the machines were brought to roads of debris.

On Tuesday, there was a group of ambulances on the damaged mountain road in an attempt to reach the villages of Konar, where helicopters had flew, brought aid supplies and took the injured to hospitals, according to Reuters.

Some of the injured were transferred to hospitals in Kabul and the neighboring Nangarhar province.

Slow help to reach

On Tuesday, the United Nations warned that thousands of children were especially at risk after the disaster, as UNICEF sends medicine, clothes, tents, hygiene, sanitary tools, as well as towels and water buckets.

Local authorities said that many people were living in the open after their homes were destroyed.

Heavy rains and landslides have made it difficult for rescuers to reach some areas since the earthquake was struck. (AP Photo: Wahidullah Kakar)

Rescue and relief work has been struggled in the face of narrow resources in the war -torn country, which includes 42 million people and limited global assistance in the wake of the tragedy.

Britain has allocated a million pounds ($ 2.56 million) to support the efforts of the United Nations and the International Red Cross.

Other countries such as China, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, Pakistan and Iran have pledged help, but assistance has not yet arrived.

India has handed over 1000 tents and was sending 15 tons of food to Konar, where more relief is expected to be sent on Tuesday.

Afghanistan was hit by US President Donald Trump's decision badly to reduce funding to the US Agency for International Development for its human arm and discounts in other foreign aid programs.

Crises in other places of the world, as well as frustration with the Taliban policies towards women and restrictions on relief workers, were a factor in financing, according to diplomats and relief officials.

ABC/wires

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-02/afghanistan-earthquake-kills-more-than-one-thousand-people/105727308 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos