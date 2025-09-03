



A local is moving from the partial collapsing wall in Dara Nour, Konar Province, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, after an earthquake on Sunday 6.0, which destroyed villages in the east of the country. (AP) The Taliban government in Afghanistan said on Tuesday that the death toll from the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan had crossed 1400, with more than 3000 people. The numbers, which were presented by the government spokesman, Zabiya Allah, the Mujahideen, only to boycott Konar. The 6.0 -sized earthquake was hit late on Sunday night through many provinces. The villages have destroyed and left people trapped under the mostly collapsed houses made of clay bricks and wood. The difficult terrain slowed the rescue efforts, as the Taliban authorities have evacuated the commando in which the helicopters cannot land.

Hundreds of Hundreds, 1000 wounds with a powerful Flattens Earthquake Dragon scenes on the camera

Why was the earthquake of Afghanistan very fatal?

The earthquake was struck before midnight Sunday in a mountainous area near Jalalabad, near the Pakistani border. Although its size was 6.0, the earthquake center was rooted 8 km under the ground, causing strong vibration on the surface and shakes. He added that although the area has a low density of the population, the timing of the earthquake means that everyone was asleep.

Seismic zone

The affected area lies in the Himalayas and Hadda ranges, which are active in a seismic manner due to the collision of European and Indian tectonic paintings. This has produced some of the most destructive earthquakes in the region, including the 2015 Gorka earthquake in Nepal. Afghanistan also faced frequent earthquakes, especially in the eastern belt. In October 2023, an earthquake was killed more than 1500 people. In 2022, the last of the last 1000 was killed. In comparison, the 2011 Craysherch earthquake in New Zealand was a similar and even shallow size, yet it caused 185 deaths in the city. In Afghanistan, widespread rural settlements faced hundreds of deaths, which showed a clear contrast.

The rural construction adds to the danger

In the countryside of Afghanistan, people depend on natural materials such as stone and wood to build homes, because they cannot afford the costs of manufactured materials. These homes are designed without engineering designs, construction symbols or professional standards that provide safety in other countries. A common form of construction is used by clay bricks or stone construction in the so -called “homogeneous” style. Such structures cannot withstand the movement on the side of the earthquakes. As a result, buildings collapse quickly and crush people inside.

A crisis in a crisis

This is the third main earthquake since the Taliban seized power in 2021, and the latest crisis suffering from Afghanistan, which reeling from deep discounts for assistance in financing, weak economy, and millions of people who have returned from the forced states of Iran and Pakistan. The nurses have been transferred a number of midwives to send them to the agricultural societies that were beaten in the mountainous east of Afghanistan, “” PUI), the deputy director of the International Affairs League (PUI), by the United Instarat Instarett Entrator Insteran. AFP.ACCORDING to RATWATTE, the discounts in financing led to the closure of 400 health facilities. The United States was the largest donor in Afghanistan, with 3.71 billion dollars of aid since the Americans clarified it in 2021, but in January, it reduced its support to part of this amount. Non -governmental organizations.

