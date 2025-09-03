



An earthquake of 4.3 inevitable Baja California hit a wall at 3:18 pm (local time) on Monday, which led to no damage or injuries to the material, according to the Secretary General of Alberto Renneria Santana.

According to the SSN, the earthquake center was located 10 km southeast of San Jose Del Kabo at a depth of 10 km. SSN's initial reading was later modified to 4.8.

While the earthquake was considered by the officials a moderate event for the region, the locals felt strong on the ground. “It looked terrible here in San Lucas,” he wrote on X, while another person accused SSN of saying that the earthquake was much lower than it was already.

Security footage of grocery stores and shops showed a strong shock that caused products to fall on the shelves. Witnesses reported to hear a sound to break the bottles, and move the windows, for fear that the hangars from the ceiling may explode. However, people walking on the street, such as Claudia Angelika Carillo, told the local media that she did not feel anything and realized that something happened only when the earthquake warning was launched.

Little damage was also reported at Los Kabous International Airport, where ceiling lamps and lights fell.

The Monday's 4.3 earthquake was not an isolated event. SSN reported that, at 8:17 am local time, a 2.9 km southwest San Jose Del Capo recorded an earthquake, at a depth of 17.7 km. On the same day, at 10:08 am, another earthquake of 2.0 km to the west.

Officials have warned that these types of events may generate final tremors. They advised residents to pay attention to official data, avoid spreading rumors or uninterrupted information and inspecting the conditions and structures of their homes, especially those who suffer from previous damage or poor construction.

The Paga California Peninsula is an area vulnerable to earthquakes. Between August 3 and September 2, SSN reported 44 earthquakes linked to the main geological errors in the region. In Mexico, Guerrero's gap in the southwestern state of Guerrero is a tape of the greatest seismic risk.

With reports from BCS Noticias and El Sudcaliforniano

