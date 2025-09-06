



Jalalabad, Afghanistan (AP) – Ahmed Khan Safi was living a good life in Afghanistan. Livet farms in the Dyougal Valley raised the CONAR County, and people traveled from all over the country to visit the region. Tourists are surprised by his green scene, winding tracks and huge slopes. The appearance of the valley did not touch.

It was difficult to reach, so it was not possible to reach that people had to change cars four times from the city of Jalalabad, in the neighboring Nangarhar province, and walk on the rest of the road for several hours or ride with a mule.

Safi built a 10 -room house of clay and stone because wood and cement were expensive and non -transportation. The house collapsed as soon as the main earthquake that killed at least 2000 people was struck on August 31. His shock was quickly replaced by fear and panic.

“I was trapped in the mud and I couldn't breathe,” he told Associated Press from Jalalabad Hospital. “I fought a lot to go out, but it was wounded and so fell so much that my leg was injured.” He spent tonight under the rubble, does not know whether his family is alive or dead.

The help came the next morning, around 10 am, when people arrived on foot from other regions.

The distance in the region, which holds rescue efforts

The devastating earthquake was not stronger or more bloody in the modern history of Afghanistan. But Konar Al -Baida and Ra'i challenged the rescue efforts. The Taliban authorities have deployed helicopters or air commandos to evacuate the survivors.

There is no location to land the helicopter in the Dyougal Valley and there is no vehicle road, not to mention heavy machines. Safi, who was transferred to safety on the shoulders of people, said that many of the injured died because there was no way to reach them. Anecdoted homemade impulses directed to the most hospitable terrain.

“There was no single family without a dead or wounded, and no one house left standing. About 130 people died in our area. The earthquake killed 22 members of my family – children, my brother and my older sister – and wound 17.”

He added that the entire families were eliminated.

The number of deaths of this disaster exceeds 2000, although this number can rise as more bodies are recovered from the villages that were demolished on the ground and are now piles of dust.

Souf said: “Now I am thinking about it, whatever wealth and savings that we had from our grandfather have ended, and now we have nothing.” “My family lost about 300 cows, sheep and goats in this earthquake. All people in the village were farmers and livestock guards.

“We do not have another source of income. I don't know what to do or where to go because our homes have collapsed. Not even the remaining wall. What will we do with this life?”

“We cannot spend the night in the mountains anymore

The United Nations estimates that the earthquake affected up to 500,000 people, more than half of them, and that the societies that struck those in which the Afghans were forcibly returned from neighboring countries began to rebuild their lives.

Roads and bridges were damaged. Dozens of water sources were destroyed, which increased the health risks of the survivors.

Rain, which leads to landslides and floods, has increased conditions. Schools and health facilities have disappeared. With the destruction of many buildings, there is little remaining shelter. People live and sleep under an open sky.

The sharp slopes in Kunar are similar to a war zone. The houses that took years of construction were destroyed in a moment. A rating by the Islamic Relief Charity Foundation said only 2 % of homes in Konar are still sound.

Ghulam al -Rahman, from the Chakai area in the central part of the County County, lost his wife and five of his children in the earthquake. He was trapped in debris for half an hour, next to his wife, taking her last breath.

He said: “Dust and small stones were in my mouth, so I couldn't speak correctly.” “I heard it prayed.”

Some of his family's bodies were recovered on the first day after the earthquake. The rest remained under the debris for another 24 hours. Only two of his seven children survived. One of them was residing in a religious school. The other was sleeping on the surface.

The rocks fell to the house of Rahman from the homes at a higher height and the mountain, even as the floor was opened. Dozens of people died in his village.

Rahman offered a piece of agricultural land for his family to bury it.

“We had everything, and now it is destroyed. We want the government to give us flat ground. We cannot spend the night in the mountains anymore. I can't go there because I see the dead family members, and life is difficult. I am afraid of this place.”

