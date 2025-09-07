An earthquake in Afghanistan – rescuers only helped men because they were unable to touch women





During the huge earthquake that hit Afghanistan on September 1, rescuers and doctors could only help men.

The New York Times writes about this.

The 6 more than 2,200 people were killed and 3 others were wounded, according to numbers issued by the Afghan government.

While the Taliban did not make a sexual breakdown of the losses, more than a doctors, rescue workers and women in the areas affected by the earthquake said that women were having a very difficult ordeal, and they were agreed by neglect and isolation.

Women and girls in Afghanistan face some of the most severe restrictions in the world under the leadership of the Taliban, which came to power four years ago. It is still fixed even greater than the Islamic world, as many human rights groups and institutions, such as the World Bank, warn of the long -term consequences of these policies of social fabric and economy in the country.

Girls are banned from attending school after the sixth grade. Women cannot travel away without a male companion and prevent most of the jobs, including non -profit and humanitarian organizations.

Afghan women working for United Nations agencies face frequent harassment. This year, it led to severe threats that agencies have ordered their employees temporarily from home.

The country also faces a decisive shortage of health workers, especially women. Last year, the Taliban prevented women from training in medical institutions. The lack of doctors and rescue workers became very clear after the earthquake.

The strict cultural and religious rules dictate that one of the close relatives – her father, brother, husband, or son – may touch a woman.

The same thing works on the contrary: women are not allowed to touch men outside their family. In disaster areas, rescue men are not allowed to help men. But a woman can withdraw non -family women from the rubble.

The New York Times correspondent, which arrived in the Mazar-Dara region, did not see the next day any women between medical, rescue or relief teams that help the victims.

One of the visited district hospitals did not have one employee. If the male relatives are not close, the rescuers pulled the dead women from their clothes to avoid touching the skin.

When a few nurses and relief workers began to reach the affected areas on September 2, only a few of them were women. The soldiers watched them and prevented journalists from asking questions or taking pictures of them.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Sharafat Zaman, admitted that there is a shortage of female doctors in the areas affected by the earthquake.

He said about the worst provinces: “But hospitals in Connar, Nanjar and Laagman have the largest number of doctors and nurses, especially for the treatment of earthquake victims.”

