It hit a strong earthquake of 5.2 degrees near the Greek island of Evia, which resulted in rejected across a wide area as much as the capital, Athens.

The earthquake occurred at 12.27 am local time and occurred about 5 km (3.1 miles) northwest of Nia Stra in Evia, according to the Geological Dynamics Institute in Athens.

The tremors can feel the amount of Athens, about 50 km (31 miles) from the earthquake center, Reuters said.

There were no reports of major injuries or damage, as seismologists confirmed that the public “has no cause for concern.”

“This is a field that does not usually generate stronger earthquakes,” said Evithimius Likas, head of the Earthquake and Protection Planning Authority in Greece.

“We are watching the situation,” added.

Some residents in the second largest island in Greece, a famous holiday destination, said that the tremors were so strong that they spent the night in the open air from the reserve.

“The earthquake continued for a long time and we were very worried. This was the first time that we felt strong earthquakes in our area,” one resident of Nea Styra told Ert.

As the broadcaster's political offer on the air, the camera can be seen clearly shaking for about 30 seconds, as the hosts say, “A strong earthquake is currently being implemented and continues.”

All over the Gulf of South Yubuian, in the historic town of Marathon, local Mayor Sterajius Tesirkas said the earthquake was “very guided” but indicated that there are no reports of damage.

Evia faces a moderate and somewhat common earthquake, the last of which is in May when an earthquake of 4.5 km (1.9 meters) east of Brocobi, a village located in the north of the island. More than 50 homes, in addition to many buildings and public schools, were damaged as a result of the earthquake, according to local reports.

