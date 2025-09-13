



The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that a strong earthquake was 7.4 degrees struck on the coast of the Russian Kamchatka region early on Saturday.

The earthquake center was 69.3 miles east of the city of Petrovavlovsk Kamshasky, 24 miles.

There were no immediate reports on injuries or severe damage.

The damage caused to the buildings after an earthquake in the Kamchatka region in Russia in July.

Petropavlovsk-kamchatsky is the administrative center of Kamchatka Krai in the far east of Russia, with a population of about 165,000 people. The earthquake caused the rush of many residents from their buildings, according to the Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

A earthquake occurred on Saturday in an area vulnerable to frequent tremors, tunaami and volcanic explosions due to the spread of the Pacific Panel under North America's paintings and Okotsk.

What do you know

A tsunami warning system said that there is a threat to a Tsunami possibility after a Saturday earthquake, but later dropped the warning.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency also warned that there may be slight changes at sea levels in coastal areas.

The Russian Peninsula of Kamchatka had a strong earthquake in July, extinguishing the tsunami in the Pacific Ocean that arrived in California.

Usgs said the earthquake on Saturday was “a shit of apostasy to the earthquake of the Kamchatka Peninsula, which struck July 29.”

He added that it was the result of the “shallow reverse rift”, as the upper mass moves from the Earth's crust up and above the lower mass.

What people say

Usgs said on its website.

“The earthquake site and the mechanism of the rift are compatible with the filling of the fusion plate in the Kuril-Kamchatka Arch.

“Although earthquakes are often represented as points on maps, the events of this size are better described as sliding across a wide crackdown. Reverse earthquakes of this size usually include rupture dimensions of about 70 km and a width of 35 km.”

What happens after that

Usgs updates the public on global earthquake activity on its website. You will monitor more final tremors and earthquakes in the Kamchatka region.

