



At least 1100 were killed in the 6.0 Afghanistan earthquake

The 6.0 earthquake hit Afghanistan, killing more than 1100 and wounding thousands.

Two small earthquakes occurred recently in the western state of North Carolina. The last earthquakes were about 2.0 volumes, a force felt by very few people. While destroyed earthquakes are not common in the state, many of them recorded above 3.5 volume.

Several small earthquakes west of North Carolina rocked last week.

The destructive earthquakes in the case of the heels of the tar are not common. The last earthquakes, which occurred on September 10 and September 11, were about 2.0 size, a force described by the Environmental Quality Department in North Carolina as “very few people.”

However, events are also not unhealthy. Here are what we know about the last WNC earthquakes, as well as a brief history of the most dramatic seismic events in North Carolina.

Was there an earthquake in NC? When was the last earthquake in NC?

North Carolina witnessed Zalazlan last week, both of which affected the western region of the state. The American Geological Survey provided the following information about the two:

1.8 volume, about 5 miles west of Bicrville. September 11, around 2:21 AM. September 10, around 2:40 pm, what was the largest an earthquake to hit NC?

NCDEQ said that the largest earthquake in the history of North Carolina occurred on February 21, 1916. The later set to the earthquake was 5.2, although NCDEQ's records later set the event 5.5.

The earthquake focused on Skyland and was so strong that the area she felt exceeded 200,000 square miles via South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and West Virginia. The farthest site was reported by Norfolk, Virginia, 365 miles away.

The damage reports stated that the earthquake caused damage to chimneys and WindowPanes.

What is the most powerful earthquake in the history of North Carolina?

NCDEQ describes 2 size as “feels a little people.” The 3.5 sizes are “felt by many people.” NCDEQ provides a list of earthquakes stationed in North Carolina, recorded 3.5 sizes:

February 21, 1916: Skyland, 5.5jul. 8, 1926: Mitchell Province, 5.2 ° C. 9, 2020: Sparta, 5.1au. 31, 1861: WilkesBoro, 5.1May 13, 1957: MCDOWLLL COUNTY, 4.1nov. 24, 1957: Jackson Province, 4 Joule. 2, 1957: Bonkumb Province, May 3.7, 5, 1981: Henderson Province, 3.5

Iris Seaton is the Trending News reporter for The Asheville Citizen Times, which is part of the USA TODAY network. Access to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/2025/09/15/was-there-an-earthquake-in-north-carolina-september-2025-largest-quakes/86164562007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos