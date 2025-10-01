A fatal earthquake hits the Philippines: What we know so far Seismic news





The 6.9 earthquake struck in the middle of the Philippines late on Tuesday night, killing at least 69 people and wounding more than 140, according to the local authorities.

Here's more about what happened and why the country is vulnerable to earthquakes.

At 9:59 pm local time on Tuesday (13:59 GMT).

The earthquake monitoring agencies say that the seismic depth was about 10 km (6.2 miles), making it a shallow earthquake.

Earthquakes that are considered “shallow” usually cause more damage because the earthquake center is close to the surface of the earth – at a depth ranging from 0 to 70 km, according to the USGS geological survey (USGS).

Usgs said it recorded four 5 or higher tremors since the first earthquakes in the Philippines on Tuesday. Poets of people in the VISAN Islands, which include Cibo, Biliur Lilty, influence.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued a tsunami alert to the regions of Leiti, Biliran and CEPO province, but said on Wednesday morning that it now raised the alert, citing any unusual wave activity.

Local authorities placed parts of CIPO province in the “disaster state” after the strong earthquake dropped the buildings and also cut the energy across CIPO and the nearby islands, according to the country's national network.

The city of Bugo in Sibu, which includes about 90,000 people, was the worst success in more than 20 confirmed deaths, including four children. Several residential properties and commercial buildings were severely damaged.

The injuries were also reported in the nearby Cities of Medeline and Talbian and in the municipality of San Remigio, 16 minutes' drive from the city of Bugo.

According to the local media, Sunstar Cebu was killed, where seven people, including fire protection office and three coast guard, were killed in San Remigio Sports Complex and the evacuation center, when parts of the ceiling collapsed during the basketball game.

The earthquake also dropped the churches and historical buildings in Sibu County.

Local media videos revolving on social media showed how the ancient saints of Peter and Paul trembled on Pantay Island in Cibo and then collapsed when the earthquake hit.

Witness: Saints Peter and Paul Parish on Pantaian Island in Sibu also collapsed after the earthquake late Tuesday, September 30, 2025. (📹: Bonal Robel) | Via Feanneperz pic.twitter.com/big1MMMM17

-ABS-CBN (ABSCBNNEWS) September 30, 2025

Radyo Pilipinas, a radio station owned by the presidential broadcasting service, also showed pictures of how the earthquake was reduced in a 139 -year -old church in Danantayan, north of Bugo, to the debris.

“The current situation in Daanbantayan highlights the intense impact of the earthquake on heritage structures, which are part of the rich cultural and spiritual identity of CEBU,” said the governor of Sebo Pam Paricotro in a Facebook post.

Update | This is the case of the 139 -year -old monitoring tower church or the Stea diocese mausoleum. Rosa De Lima after an earthquake 6.9 water hit in Bogo City, CEBU Tuesday night (September 30, 2025).

The church was built in 1886 and announced that … pic.twitter.com/k1q6VqmMbk

September 30,

What are the ongoing rescue efforts?

According to local media reports, the President of the Philippine Ferdong “Bongbong” Marcos Jr offered his condolences to the families of the earthquake victims and said that the Film Fire Protection Office and the Philippine Police helps in rescue and recovery efforts, while the Ministry of Energy is working to restore power to the affected areas.

Hospitals were flooded in Bugo, and some patients were evacuated as a result of the final shocks that rocked hospitals.

“The city of Bugo has already reached its maximum capacity, but patients are still flowing,” said Senator Hontfaros, head of the Senate Committee in the Philippines, which oversees relief operations.

Al -Senator employees said they visited the provinces hospital in Bugo, where the local doctor, Dr. Yurangco, said that the hospital had not incurred any significant damage, but the hospital staff were immersed by patients' flow.

Al -Sanator staff also told Al -Jazeera that they are currently focusing on connecting two trucks to the hospital due to the need for drinking water in the vicinity.

The Philippine Red CNN told it it helps in medical treatment and a factor at least 60 people due to three provinces.

Hours after the earthquake, the local authorities in the Sibo County appealed to the broader country and national and international water and equipment to help search for search and rescue efforts.

“It is very raining and there is no electricity, so we really need help, especially in the northern part, because there is a scarcity of water after the supply lines were damaged by the earthquake,” Alvali Reigns, Vice May of San Remigio, told DZMM.

Meanwhile, in the case of more wireless tremors, the governor of Sebo Parikotro, who was visiting the earthquake -hit areas, urged the population to “maintain calm and move to open areas.”

In a Facebook post, I asked people to “stay away from the walls or structures that may collapse and remain in a state of alert for subsequent tremors.” She added that the provincial government was evaluating the situation and communicating with municipal officials.

A woman takes a picture of the damaged McDonald's store in the wake of the 6.9 earthquake in Bugo, Sibu, the Philippines, on October 1, 2025 [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]Why is the Philippines vulnerable to earthquakes and is the country ready?

The Philippines are located in the packed fire ring, a tectonic belt of volcanic brackets and peripheral trenches in the Pacific Ocean.

The country suffers from moderate earthquakes and volcanic activity almost daily because the fire ring is sensitive to the regular movement of the tectonic panels of the Earth collides or fades with each other.

Indonesia, New Zealand, Japan, the United States, Canada, Russia, Guatemala, Peru and Chile are also countries located inside the fire ring.

Phivolcs develops evidence to alert the population about earthquakes and make them flexible of natural disasters. An alert was sent about the last earthquake on the country's Facebook Facebook group as well as in other weather alert groups.

The United Nations, through its pre -emptive pilot program, is working with the government to enable local communities to respond to earthquakes and other natural disasters.

In a statement last October, Gustavo Gonzalez, a United Nations -residing coordinator in the Philippines, stressed that “recognition and integration of local ingenuity” is very important to develop “specially designed solutions” to deal with natural disasters in the country.

