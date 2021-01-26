The UK government says BBC news





It’s still too early to offer a schedule to alleviate Covid’s restrictions. That’s the note from England’s health secretary Matt Hancock. He said the pressure on the NHS was too great, with the number of patients admitted to hospital last year almost doubling at the height of last year’s pandemic. A group of Conservative MPs are calling for the restrictions to be relaxed and for schools to reopen as soon as the most vulnerable are vaccinated. Public Health England has warned that death rates and hospitalizations need to fall much further before easing current restrictions. Boris Johnson said parents will be told “as soon as possible” when schools can be reopened. The prime minister said he understood why people wanted the schedule, but did not want to remove the restrictions while the infection rate was “still very high”. Huw Edwards presents at BBC News Ten political editor Laura Kuenssberg and education editor Branwen Jeffreys. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .



