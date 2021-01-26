10 years after the Egyptian revolution – BBC News





It has been 10 years since the Egyptians took to the streets to oust former President Hosni Mubarak. Their uprising was part of a pro-democracy protest movement in the Arab world to end autocratic rule. Although Mubarak left power, many believe that the dreams of a democratic Egypt have not yet been achieved. Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized the harsh restrictions imposed on Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi's freedom of expression. But authorities and his supporters say Mr Sisi is protecting the country from chaos.



