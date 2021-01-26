China’s mine rescue: nine people found dead after gold mine crash – BBC News





Nine Chinese miners have been found dead in a day after rescuing 11 of their colleagues trapped in a gold mine in Shandong province for two weeks. The mayor of Yantai city was mentioned by the state CCTV announcer that he confirmed the deaths. A miner has no account. Miners were trapped in the Hushan mine after the tunnel entrance collapsed on January 10.



