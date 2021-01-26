Adventist Online Review | Shelter groups help thousands suffering from three earthquakes in Indonesia





January 25, 2021 ADRA helps survivors, with hundreds of wounded and 84 casualties reported.

Written by: Adventists Agency for Development and Relief in Indonesia

Three earthquakes struck West Sulawesi, Indonesia, from January 14 to 16, 2021, with magnitudes of 5.9, 6.2 and 5.0 on the Richter scale.

Mamuju, Majin and Polywali Mandar provinces were the worst affected, with 932 injuries and 84 deaths reported. The earthquakes, which occurred at 2:35 PM, 1:28 AM and 8:32 AM local time, caused landslides that blocked roads in some areas and cut access to bridges. In addition, according to local reports, more than 1,100 homes, including the governor’s, were destroyed.

“The severely affected areas are inland, so there was no tsunami warning, but many were evacuated to the nearest hills, as most of them lived near the coastal area,” Clinton Rabel, ADRA Country Director for Indonesia .

Rabel said ADRA is working with other NGOs to help coordinate relief efforts.

“What people most need is to get them to a safe shelter,” said Rabel. Most people are shocked and afraid to enter their homes. Since the devastation caused by the Palu earthquake in 2018, the damage done in their memory is still fresh to this day. ”

ADRA provided shelter kits for approximately 2,000 people. Shelter groups include heavy fabrics to create walls and ceilings; Towels. Sheets. And bedding materials. The team in Indonesia is also collecting data on the additional urgent needs of survivors.

“We are also working with inantist churches in Mamuju counties, and an ad entantistic youth organization called Youth Emergency Services, or YES, to provide assistance to church members with shelter, food, hygiene supplies and medicines,” said Rabel.

He said, “Our work started as soon as a natural disaster occurred, and regardless of the crisis, we continue to work, because the need is great.”

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it is located on the Ring of Fire, which is an arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific Basin. The majority of earthquakes in the world occur in the region.

About ADRA

ADRA is the international humanitarian arm of the Adventist Church, serving in 118 countries. Her work empowers communities and transforms lives around the world by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief. The purpose of ADRA is to serve humanity so that everyone can live as God intended.

An original version of this story was published on the South Asia Pacific Division’s news site.

