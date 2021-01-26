Using the Home Controlled Hidden Patients app





This is not the time to alleviate, the health secretary warned today, with new data showing that there are almost 38,000 people in hospital in the UK with coronaviruses, and more patients than at any time during the pandemic. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Recent 24-hour data show that another 592 people have been killed, and the official UK number has been 98,531. There have been more than 22,000 new cases. Another 220,000 people received their first dose of vaccine yesterday. More than 6.5 million people have now received the first blow. Full of hospital rooms, the NHS is piloting a new virtual scheme that controls patients from home. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source