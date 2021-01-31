3 neighborhoods in Istanbul face imminent earthquake risk





According to experts who warn that the line is likely to “break” and cause tremors, the fault line that crosses the coast of three regions on the European side of Istanbul “passes through unnatural deformations.”

Professor Haluk Ozener, Director of the Kandilli Observatory and Seismological Research Institute at Bo بazici University, the main reference for earthquake data and director of the observatory’s regional center for earthquake and tsunami tracking, Do دan Calafat, says the fault line differentiates among other things according to the data they collected. Calafat said that the “middle section” of a vast area intersected by fault lines was a potential epicenter for future earthquakes. It is a line that runs from Silivri coast to Buyukcekmece. “The current data show new anomalies on the line,” Clavat told Milliyet newspaper. “This is an area where there has been no earthquake in about 250 years. The risk is higher,” he warned.

The Sea of ​​Marmara contains many fault lines, and the fault zone is classified into three sections, west, middle and east. The western part has less risk. We’ve seen less energy build-up there, and earthquakes usually happen there at a higher depth, ”

Scientists say Istanbul, the most populous city in Turkey, has always been in constant danger of a “big city.” According to Haluk Ozner, an earthquake measuring at least 7.0 on the Richter scale will hit Istanbul at an unknown date in the future. It is called the “Marmara earthquake” in relation to the area in which the city is located, indicating that it is expected to affect neighboring cities as well. “The only thing we can do now is reduce the damage,” he says.

Turkey has suffered from devastating earthquakes in the past, including the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Golcuk in 1999. More than 17,000 people were killed in the greater region. Hundreds of people were killed in the Avcilar district of Istanbul, on the European side of the city, during that earthquake.

The last major earthquake to hit the country was in Izmir, Turkey’s third largest province. One hundred and seventeen people were killed in the 6.6 magnitude earthquake of Izmir on October 30, 2020.

The country is among the most seismically active in the world located on several active fault lines, the most destructive of which is the North Anatolian Fault (NAF), the meeting point of the Anatolian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

The 2019 earthquake raised concerns that it was a harbinger of a “great earthquake” that countless seismologists had warned of over the years. Experts say all the forecasts and movements of fault lines point to an inevitable earthquake of at least 7.0 magnitude, but there is no technology to predict its time or focus. However, areas close to the city’s coasts remain more vulnerable due to active fault lines crossing the Sea of ​​Marmara.

The last time the rift section south of Istanbul caused a major earthquake was on May 22, 1766. It caused severe damage to the city and killed thousands. To the west, the Ganus Fault, located about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of Tekirdag province on the Sea of ​​Marmara, caused a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in 1912. Today, experts point to four different scenarios related to partial fissures in different sections of the region other than Disconnected. A roughly 174 km long fault crosses the sea south of Istanbul.

