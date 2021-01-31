In The Nature of Fragile Things, Susan Meissner writes about love and resilience





Local writer Susan Meisner thinks historical fiction can be overwhelming: “It has the unique quality of being able to take the reader back in time.”

Her new novel, “The Nature of Fragile Things,” does so with a depiction of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and its aftermath.

“A well-written story can do that as well,” she said, “but I find non-fiction works very much dependent on details, and imagination is about the human element.” “Fiction books can explain the details of a historical event and even tell you what it was like to live through it, but only the novel makes you feel what it was like.

“A great novelist will not only transport you to the past, but also put you in the spirit and shoes of the characters that you experience in that moment. Because he can do so, I believe historical fiction serves as a better teacher. We learn better from history when we take the time to allow it to influence us from Empirically and emotionally. “

“The Nature of Fragile Things” is about Sophie Weil – a young Irish bride who orders mail, a 1906 seismic event, mysteries, friendship and love.

Meissner’s books – which have been translated into 15 languages ​​and printed in more than half a million – include “The Last Year of War” and “The Rising of the Sky.” She is also a volunteer at the Words Alive writing workshop. Meissner will be participating in two virtual events: Warwicks on Facebook Live on Tuesday and Adventures by the Book’s SuperBook II on Saturday and a solo event today.

Q: What happened on April 6, 1906, in San Francisco?

A: In the preface to Simon Winchester’s book, A Crack at the Edge of the World: America and the Great California Earthquake of 1906, he aptly summarizes what happened on that date in five words: “Planet obsessively ignored for a very brief time.” Just for a moment, two tectonic plates touched the depths of the Pacific Ocean. The ground shook at that meeting, causing an earthquake of less than a minute’s duration that felt the region from Oregon to Los Angeles and as far east as central Nevada. Within minutes, torn gas lines in the now badly damaged city of San Francisco sparked a post-fire fire.

Q: What are your main topics?

A: First, this is a story of female solidarity intertwined around the power of a mother’s love. This is my first book in a while that has a mysterious thread at its core, with some important twists and turns. I wouldn’t explain in detail how this happens other than this – in the early years of the 20th century, women had very little agency or independence. The second topic I struggled to weave through the pages is the resilience of love. Everything can be swept away at us in an instant. Everything except the love we hold for the people we care most about.

Q: Who are Sophie Wallen and Martin Hawking?

A: Sophie is a young Irish immigrant in 1905 seeking so desperately to get out of New York – for several reasons – that she answers a mail order declaration from a San Francisco widower who wants a new wife for himself and a new one. Mother of his 5 year old daughter. She married this man, Martin Hawking, in a San Francisco court minutes after meeting him. It’s neither mean nor offensive, plus it’s a good provider – but there’s just something about it.

Q: What role does Belinda Bigelow play?

A: Belinda is a stranger who rings a woolly doorbell on the eve of an earthquake. She is looking for her husband James, who she thinks was the last time in Martin Hawking’s company. She’s also very pregnant when she appears on Sophie’s doorstep. Belinda brings out strength and grit in Sophie that she forgot to have earned earlier in her life.

Q: What is the importance of the red magazine that you received in the second grade?

A: The memory of getting it is blurry to me now, probably because it didn’t seem like anything amazing at the time, although I now know it was. I don’t remember my second grader teacher handing anyone else a little red magazine that day – just me. I think she gave it to me because instead of playing during class free time, I would write a few stories and poems. I had a teacher in Powai High School to make a 9th grade who had the same life-changing effect. Mr. Barron confirmed to me as a good writer, long before I could believe it.

Q: How do you go through difficult writing days?

A: Other people have said that you cannot modify anything. Before you can polish weak words into beautiful words, you must first possess weak words. This is simply the case some days.

Q: Tell us about two local events.

A: I’ll meet hypothetically to talk about the book’s birthday event that Warwick hosted on Tuesday with local writer Kate Quinn. I’m going to share some historical photos, we’ll talk about the themes in this book and viewers will be able to ask questions. Saturdays is a virtual adventures of Book SuperBook II event with 12 authors.

“The Nature of Fragile Things” by Susan Meissner, Berkeley, 384 pages.

Susan Messner in What: In a Conversation with Kate Quinn

When: 4 pm Tuesday

Tickets: Free

Phone: (858) 454-0347

Online: warwicks.com

Susan Messner in Adventures by Book

What: “The Nature of Fragile Things”: A (hypothetical) seismic adventure

When: 11:30 am today

Tickets: $ 29

What: SuperBook II: A Virtual Book Adventure with 12 Authors

When: 2-3 pm on Saturdays, Susan Maisar; Additional authors, times vary.

Tickets: Prices vary

Phone: (619) 300-2535

Internet: adventuresbythebook.com

Davidson is a freelance writer.

