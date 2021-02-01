The UK government has said that the most vulnerable should be vaccinated before sending doses to other countries





The government says it wants to make sure the most vulnerable people in the UK want to be vaccinated before helping other countries with vaccine shortages. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Today a record number of Britons have received the first dose – but scientists have warned that social exclusion measures will have to be many months longer.



