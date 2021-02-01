Connect with us

Uncategorized

Labor says millions of people live in homes with insecure coverage

Avatar

Published

7 hours ago

on

By



Three-and-a-half years after the Grenfell Tower disaster, laws designed to remove dangerous roofing have allowed many homeowners to allow safe and unsaleable homes and the assembly of bills to achieve fire safety. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Now the Labor Party is calling on the government to set up a working group to help 11 million people who may be affected. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: