Mumbai trains reopen to the public as Covid restrictions eased – BBC News

15 hours ago

Trains in Mumbai are usually among the busiest in the world, but the coronavirus pandemic damaged services for 10 months. People can travel again, even with Covid restrictions. Mumbai is one of the most affected cities in India, but Covid numbers have started to fall there. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

