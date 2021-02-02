Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition, was jailed for two years and eight months





A Moscow court has sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to two-and-a-half years in prison after he ruled he violated provisional conditions. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The judge said he will be sent to a corrective work framework. Navalny’s allies immediately called on supporters to protest the court’s decision, despite the fact that more than 300 people have been arrested today. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



