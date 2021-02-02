“Appointment Truffles”: Axios reporter described Trump’s meeting





Axios journalist Jonathan Swan described the December 18 meeting between President Donald Trump, White House officials and conspiracy theorists, which ended in a profanity shouting match. Swan, who has been covering Donald Trump’s presidency for years, said it is one of the darkest and most insane meetings of the administration. See the full story of Swan in Axios https://bit.ly/2YAtUiX

