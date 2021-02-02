Captain Sir Tom Moore died at the age of 100





Captain Sir Tom Moore, who became a symbol of resistance for collecting ten thousand pounds for the NHS, has died after testing positive for Covid-19. He was 100 years old. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

According to his family, the last year of his life has been “striking”; the time when he managed to live the things he dreamed of. At a special ceremony in the summer the queen, Sir Tom, sent a private message of condolences to her family. And Downing Street 10 has lowered the flag halfway to the mast as a sign of respect. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



