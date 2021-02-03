Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is alive from sexual assault





Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram Live broadcast that it is the survival of sexual assault. Ocasio-Cortez made the statement, saying it was one of the first times he had spoken publicly about the survivor, putting his trauma in the context of last month’s uprising in the U.S. Capitol. The New York Democrat gave a detailed account on January 6, recounting his experience during the riots. He said they were using “the same tactics of abuse” in Congress as they say they are “going forward” or apologizing after a violent uprising in the Capitol in January. “Because these people tell us the reason for saying this and the reason for our excitement at the moment, it’s not a big deal, because we have to forget what happened or even apologize. These are the same tactics of abusers. And, I’m a survivor of sexual assault,” he said. du Ocasio-Cortezek. Members of Congress did not share the details of the attack. “And I haven’t said that to a lot of people in my life. But when we suffer trauma, the trauma is compounded with each other. So you were an irresponsible or irresponsible parent and – or someone who verbally abused you, whether you’re alive or abused, your you can have traumas in life, small or large. These passages can be compounded with each other. One of the most serious aspects of the story was told when a man inadvertently entered his office. doors and “Where is it?” Ocasio-Cortez said he believed the man was a rebel, but that he was a Capitol police officer. “I thought I was going to die,” Ocasio-Cortez said. #AOC #CNN #New.



