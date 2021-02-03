



A few years ago on their way to Monterey with some teenage visitors from North Dakota, they were stunned by the sight of the miles sign as we crossed the Pacheco Trail on Highway 152 that incorporated “Hollister”.

They wrongly assumed that we were just a few miles away from the inspiration – or hometown – of Abercrombie and Fitch’s “Hollister” clothing line that was hugely popular at the time.

They asked for a quick side trip, and we did.

I didn’t want to spoil the fun, so we soon made it to Hollister while making a quick detour out of our way. They were expecting Surf City since that’s the legendary story that A&F created when they introduced the Hollister line which – according to financial services Piper Jaffray – was one of the top five teen clothing brands globally based on 2019 sales.

Imagine their surprise when we ended up driving through San Benito County’s county seat, a largely dusty agricultural city with a population of over 35,000 miles from the Pacific Ocean. Instead of finding the streets full of surfers, we passed by a number of farm workers.

I blew their bubble, too when I told them that Hollister wasn’t even a southern California port city as the marketing hype indicates. Instead, it was a company incorporated in Ohio – according to A&F – pulling the Hollister name out of the blue. When they threatened to sue the Hollister merchants in 2009 to prevent them from selling T-shirts with their city name on it, they claimed they were surprised to find a city actually called Hollister. They clearly haven’t visited many salad bars since Hollister is part of the Salinas Valley, the undisputed lettuce capital of the world.

What I missed was bragging about Hollister as the earthquake capital of the world due to its location in the heart of California’s most earthquake-prone county – San Benito.

There are other places that confirm that it is the seismic capital of California. They are Parkfield in Monterey County and Callinga in Fresno County.

Parkfield, a small village of 18 people with a rural food spot dubbed the Parkfield Cafe that has an old water tower on the ground with the slogan “Be here when it happens,” claims the title based on fact on average every 22 years they experience an earthquake of 6.0 or higher On the Richter scale.

Earthquakes from 6.0 to 6.9 occur 100 to 150 times a year all over the world. In built up areas cause moderate damage to buildings. The shaking of the epicenter is violent.

Kualinga, located 123 miles from Mantica via Highway 5, has a population of 11,000. Based on data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), they have experienced 3,762 earthquakes since 1931 within 30 miles of Colinga. There is a 98.64% chance of an earthquake measuring 5.0 or higher in the region over the next 50 years. The most recent earthquake occurred on January 12 near San Lucas at 1.5 degrees on the Richter scale, and had its epicenter 8.6 miles below the surface.

Parkfield is not large enough for a population center to collect earthquake data.

Hollister on the other hand. The city has experienced 8,527 earthquakes since 1931, 30 miles from the city. Compare that to 337 in San Francisco and 256 in Los Angeles.

Hollister has a 99.99% chance of being affected by an earthquake of 5.0 or higher over the next 50 years.

Incidentally, Hollister has also witnessed another activity that shook society. In 1947, what was to become an annual motorcycle rally ended with the death of one of the participants. It was the inspiration for what many consider to be the first film to depict an outlaw biker gang, “The Wild One”. The 1953 movie sent the career of a rising actor who played main character Johnny Strabler into orbit. The actor was Marlon Brando.

Hollister and Parkfield lie near the more active part of the infamous San Andreas Fault.

In comparison, Mantica, Turlock, and Oakdale are on the low side for being within 30 miles of the epicenter at any given time. Since 1931, Mantica has had fewer “shakers” than San Francisco but more than Los Angeles. As such, Mantica is a high-risk earthquake zone. Turlock and Oakdale are just too high a risk.

The number of earthquakes in the range of 30 miles since 1931 for the three 209 communities includes 337 for Mantica, 82 for Turlock, and 34 for Oakdale. Mantica has an 86.39 percent chance over the next 50 years to be 30 miles away from an earthquake of 5.0 or higher. Turlock at 73.49% and Oakdale 54.43%.

As of Sunday, January 24, the most recent earthquake was within 30 miles of Mantica on January 3. It was 1.5 on the Richter scale. It happened six miles off Livermore and focused 1.8 miles below the surface. For Turlock, the newest shaker was November 1, 2020 10.2 miles from Patterson; An estimated 11.9 miles below the surface.

The most recent earthquake occurred in Okdal on March 11, 2019, 1.41 miles from Colombia. The epicenter was 1.5 miles underground.

The closest fault to Mantica is 10 miles to the west and south. The Vernalis fault is one of the 500 most active faults out of 15,700 faults that intersect with California. However, due to its relatively low seismic activity, you don’t hear much about it.

The Vernalis Fault begins near Dairy Road south of Highway 132 in Stanislaus County. It heads north along the San Joaquin River near the Durham Ferry Road and Airport Road Bridge. It passes under the San Joaquin River Club, parallels Casson Road, passes the Dewell Professional Institute Prison, and ends a short distance from the Old River between Tracy and the River Islands in Latrobe.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, California gets hit by earthquakes every day. However, most of them can only be detected with a seismograph.

Based on USGS data, on January 24, there were 21 earthquakes in California, 162 during the previous seven days, 839 in the previous 30 days, and 11,460 in the previous 365 days.

The Richter scale used to measure the intensity of earthquakes can be as misleading as the scale used to measure floods.

For example, one might think that a 100-year flood is an event that occurs on average every 100 years. In fact, it represents an event that has a 1 in 100 chance of occurring in any given year.

As for the Richter scale, a tenth of the movement of the scale does not represent a tenth of the degree of increase in the intensity of an earthquake. Each 0.2 movement on the scale represents twice the intensity of the earthquake at its epicenter.

In terms of impact and damage, here’s a quick summary of the Richter Scale:

* 1.0 to 1.9: These are small earthquakes that are rarely felt but can be recorded by seismographs. It is estimated that several million will occur worldwide each year.

* 2.0 to 2.9: Some people will feel it a little bit. There is no damage to buildings. There are more than a million every year.

* 3.0 to 3.9: It is often felt by people. However, they rarely cause harm. Internal objects vibration. There are more than 100,000 a year.

4.0 to 4.9: These earthquakes are considered mild. Internal bodies vibrate and rattle. Most people feel it inside while feeling a little outside. Usually it causes zero to minimal damage. Items may fall off the shelves or be knocked over. Between 10,000 and 15,000 occur annually.

5.0 to 5.9: They are all felt and are considered moderate earthquakes. They can cause damage to poorly constructed buildings. Other buildings suffer little or no damage. There are 1,000 to 1,500 annually.

* 6.0 to 6.9: Damage can occur to a moderate number of well-constructed buildings. Poorly constructed ones can sustain massive damage. They felt hundreds of miles from the epicenter. The series of earthquakes is considered. There are 100 to 150 per year.

* 7.0 to 7.9: Most buildings are damaged in what is considered a major earthquake. Some buildings will collapse partially or completely. There are 10 to 20 years old.

* 8.0 to 8.9: Structures are likely to be destroyed and can cause moderate to severe damage to earthquake resistant buildings. Widespread damage. One per year is the usual frequency.

* 9.0 or greater: This is a major earthquake that causes permanent, widespread changes in Earth’s topography. There is – or almost is – total devastation. Significant damage and severe shaking occurred far from the epicenter. One can happen every 10 to 50 years.

Of course, the damage depends on the location. A strong earthquake in central Nevada would cause little or no damage compared to a strong earthquake in Los Angeles.

The strongest earthquake ever in California was Fort Tigon on January 9, 1857 in Southern California. Two people were killed in the earthquake, which measured 7.9 on the Richter scale.

Number 2 was the most devastating – the April 18, 1906 earthquake that struck San Francisco, killing 3,000 people and displacing 225,000.

The most recent major earthquake was on July 5, 2019 at Ridgecrest Trona. It was preceded by pre-traumatic shock 6.4. The main earthquake was 7.1. There were no deaths.

