CNNi: A pandemic that brought together millions of people during the 100th anniversary of the death of a World War II veterinarian





Tom Moore, a 100-year-old World War II veteran who made his efforts to raise millions for the UK National Health Service became a universally adored icon in the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, has died in hospital after being infected with the disease. , said his family. Lovingly called Captain Tom, Moore raised nearly £ 33 million ($ 45 million) last year by returning to his garden. His feats united a country that was blocked and he hardly became famous late in life, he achieved military promotion, the knighthood of Queen Elizabeth II and a unique number. Moore tested positive for the virus and was taken to hospital on Sunday after suffering from respiratory problems after being treated for pneumonia, his family said. His death was announced on Tuesday. “We are saddened by the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore,” the family said in a statement to PA Media. “The last year of our father’s life was magnificent. He was rejuvenated and lived the things he never dreamed of,” they added. “Even though he was in so many hearts in such a short time, his father and grandfather were horrible, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.” Buckingham Palace said the queen was sending a private message of condolences to Moo’s family as many figures from Britain’s politics, culture, sport and society paid tribute to her. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “the truest meaning of the hero’s words,” and said Moore’s foundation, created in the wake of notable fundraising achievements, had a “heart.” #CNNInternational #New #TomMoore.



source