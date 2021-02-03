Food processing waste in South Africa – BBC News





A team of South African chefs has diverted hundreds of tonnes of food that would have been wasted to help families who are on both sides. Nearly a quarter of South Africans are estimated to go to bed hungry, even before the economic impact of Covid-19 was picked up. When the pandemic began, Chefs with Compassion emerged. He says food that doesn’t reach the kitchen table is given to pig breeders to make sure nothing is wasted. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source